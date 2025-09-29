Gaelic Games

GAA imposes €7,500 fines on Armagh and Donegal county boards over post-Ulster final brawl

Counties have three days to decide whether they want to take matter to Central Appeals Committee

Tempers flare between members of the Armagh and Donegal teams at the close of the Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship Final at St Tiernachs Park, Clones, Monaghan, in May. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Tempers flare between members of the Armagh and Donegal teams at the close of the Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship Final at St Tiernachs Park, Clones, Monaghan, in May. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Seán Moran
Mon Sept 29 2025 - 20:20

The GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC) has imposed fines of €7,500 on both the Armagh and Donegal county boards in respect of the post-match brawl between players immediately after this year’s Ulster football final.

The counties had requested a hearing after initial findings by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) had alleged, under Rule 7.2 (d) (3), “Disruptive conduct by players (not causing the premature termination of a game)” and proposed punishments for the disorder. The CHC hearing took place on Friday.

The CHC found the infractions had been proven, and imposed the fines. The counties now have three days to decide whether they want to take the matter to the Central Appeals Committee.

Video evidence was not adduced, as it originated on social media and not an official broadcaster.

Seán Moran

Seán Moran

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter