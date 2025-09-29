First televised presidential debate airs tonight

Main Points

First televised debate of the presidential campaign takes place on Virgin Media at 10pm.

It will feature just three candidates – Independent Catherine Connolly, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin.

Today Humphreys and Gavin are canvassing in Dublin while it is understood that Connolly is focusing on her debate preparation.

Further presidential debates are planned on Prime Time and The Week in Politics.

The election takes place on Friday, October 24th with counting beginning the following day.

Best Reads

Does it matter if someone running for the presidency can speak Irish or not? Diarmaid Ferriter thinks so.

After some local radio interviews this morning, Jim Gavin has been to Sandymount Community Centre to attend a launch of Active Ageing Week.

The busy centre which runs hosts an impressive array of classes and social groups for the local population is only a couple of miles from the city centre but not the first place that might spring to mind in terms of heartlands for the Dubs, reports Emmet Malone.

That wasn’t quite the challenge with locals Maxine Pilkington and Brigid Mohan, regulars at the centre who were there for the launch, however.

“She’s from Ballybunion and I’m from Mayo,” said Ms Mohan with a laugh when asked about his background in Dublin GAA. Maybe not quite bankers for Gavin, then.

The pair spoke briefly to the candidate as he mingled among the attendance of about 50 at the event and said he was “very polite,” as indeed Heather Humphreys had been a couple of weeks ago when she visited.

Centre manager, Jessica Ryan and one of the event’s organiser’s, Sarah O’Callaghan said they hope to have Catherine Connolly drop by between now and polling day.

Gavin, chatted to locals about the Defence Forces, gaelic games and the Listowel races among other things during the visit but didn’t say much to the press before heading off to his next engagement and the centre regulars didn’t seem much closer to having made their minds up on how they will vote by the time he left.

Asked if they found the campaign interesting so far, Ms Pilkington said: “No, it’s been quite dull recently, I think there might be a very low turnout… there might be quite a few spoilt votes.

“There’s only three candidates and, fair dues to them for running because I think it’s very difficult to campaign like that, I think the role is actually easier than the campaign, but there’s no front runner.”

Both said they would watch the TV debate and hoped it would help them make up their minds but neither seemed all that hopeful the campaign would really take off in the coming weeks.

Did they think Maria Steen making it onto the ballot paper would have helped?

“I think it would have been more of an exciting campaign if she’s been allowed to run,” said Ms Pilkington. “We‘d have enjoyed watching the handbags anyway,” added Ms Mohan as the pair broke into laughter again.

We have some more from Emmet Malone in Sandymount.

Asked about the fact some prominent Labour Party members clearly do not support Catherine Connolly Ms Bacik insisted Ms Connolly is a “unifying force” and the party is behind her.

She said while there are issues her party doesn’t agree with Ms Connolly on, she had been really pleased with the Candidate’s performance so far, including at a public meeting in McGowan’s bar in Harold’s Cross when, she says, a couple of hundred people packed the place out to hear from the presidential candidate.

“We had to turn people away because we couldn’t accommodate them. And it was so hot Catherine said at the start it was only the second time in her life she’d spoken in a sauna with her clothes on which brought the house down. But she spoke beautifully.”

She said Ms Connolly dealt well with questions about some of the issues raised over the previous week and said she had no issues with the tone of the media coverage to date.

“I suppose, I’m a veteran of two Michael D Higgins’ campaigns, so I know the search and scrutiny the presidential candidates come under from the media. But Catherine was the first candidate in the field so there’s no doubt she has been subject to more rigorous scrutiny by the media than any of the other candidates that have come in later.”

After Maria Steen’s failure to get the gang from last year’s successful No campaigns in the family and care referendums back together for the presidential elections, Ivana Bacik says Catherine Connolly’s campaign is based another successful campaign of recent years, Repeal, reports Emmet Malone.

“The model we use is the Repeal campaign where, again, we had a broad church, a lot of different organisations and political parties,” she said at an event to mark the start of Positive Ageing Week at Sanymount Community Centre, which was also attended by presidential candidate Jim Gavin on Monday.

“I was on the national steering committee for Together for Yes, and there was a lot of managing of things when you have a lot of different parties, for sure. But it’s working really well. It’s a campaign that is getting a great momentum. We were canvassing in Portobello yesterday for Catherine and it was stunning, there was brilliant support. So we’ll be out again tonight. We’re out all the time.”

Ms Bacik said the parties are cooperating well on the campaign with TD Ciarán Ahern representing Labour at the regular campaign meeting where Pearse Doherty is representing Sinn Féin, a measure Mary Lou McDonald said over the weekend, of that party’s commitment to the cause.

The centre piece of today’s campaigning is not likely to take place on the doorsteps of Ireland but on its television sets with the first debate between the three contenders starting at 10pm on Virgn Media.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphries and Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin have both been on the trail in Dublin this morning although both are expected to spend the afternoon hunkering down with the teams prepping for the debate which is being hosted by Tonight Show presenter Keiran Cuddihy.

For her part Catherine Connolly is spending the day on her prep.

What else is going on today? Well, according to a piece from Mark Hennessy, Irish unification would be “more likely and easier” to achieve over the next 20 years if Humphries is elected.

The election of a Monaghan Presbyterian would portray the Republic as “the very opposite” of “the Vatican-dominated theocracy” that dominated unionist thinking for much of the last century, said Professor Sam McConkey.

Many Presbyterians in the Republic “including Heather and myself look to the bigger picture” and favour Irish unity, Prof McConkey, an elder at the Presbyterian Church in Clontarf, told The Irish Times.

At his campaign launch on Sunday Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin said he is against extremes on the left and the right misusing the Irish flag, but that people are entitled to put it up “where they choose to”.

He said the flag was “very precious” to him and the white in the middle was a sign of inclusion.

In recent weeks, Tricolours have been put up all over Dublin as part of an anti-immigration campaign. It mimics a similar anti-immigration flag campaign in England.

“The flag, to me, is very precious,” Mr Gavin said. “The flag has, in its centre, the white of inclusion and of dignity and respect.

“I’m not for extremes, to the right or to the left. I believe in a constitution. I believe in an island that welcomes everybody who’s entitled to be here. So the flag, to me, is very precious and people are entitled to put it up where they choose to.”

Andrew Hamilton has a profile of Catherine Connolly that you might have missed.

“Having joined Labour just after the 1997 general election, a campaign in which her brother Peter had canvassed for Higgins, Connolly appeared to be Higgins’s appointed successor in Galway city.

“Elected to Galway City Council on her first attempt in 1999, Connolly was moved by Labour to the ultraconservative south ward for the 2004 election; she became the first left-leaning politician to be elected among the leafy suburbs of Salthill and Knocknacarra.

It was a seismic election for Galway.

But for Connolly, that was just the start. She was determined to test herself on the national stage. However, it was not to be in the 2007 general election – or, at least, not as a Labour candidate.

The decision by Labour not to put her on the ballot for Galway West prompted Connolly to leave the party and embark on an ultimately successful career as an Independent.

When it the election again, we heard you ask? Truth be told we did not hear you ask that but just in case you are wondering, it The election is taking place on Friday October 24th with the count happening the following day which means the result likely before 9pm on the Saturday October 25th although given the small number of candidates and the limited options for transfers, the nation’s fabled tallymen are likely to be able to tell us who are next president will be much, much sooner than that.

What can we expect from tonight’s debate? Well, for starters it is likely to be easier to follow as for the first time since the mid 1990s there are only three candidates coming before the electorate. Last time out there were eight candidates in the race while seven years early seven potential presidents went before the people. The reduced number means the live debate will see the three candidates sitting at the same desk in the VMTV studio rather than at podiums which is a more traditional format.

While the format might be relaxed, the stakes will still be pretty high as tonight will be the first time the three contenders will go toe to toe and any slip ups are likely to be greatly magnified.

In addition to the Virgin Media debate, RTÉ’s Prime Time is is also scheduled to be host the candidates with the national broadcaster also scheduled to host several radio debates including one on The Week In Politics next Sunday. The three candidates are also taking part in what have been billed as in-depth, 30 minute interviews with Virgin Media News’ presenter Colette Fitzpatrick. Gavin will be first up on Monday, October 6th followed by Connolly a week later and Humphreys on Monday, October 20th.