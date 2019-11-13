Silva banned for one game over Mendy tweet

Manchester City midfielder also fined £50,000

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one match, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education following a tweet he sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy. Photograph: PA Wire

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva must serve a one-match ban over a tweet he sent about team-mate Benjamin Mendy. Silva is now set to miss the Premier League match against Chelsea on November 23rd.

The Portuguese posted pictures of Mendy as a child alongside the mascot for Spanish confectionery firm Conguitos on September 22nd. He immediately deleted it but he was charged by the Football Association, which has now imposed a suspension, a £50,000 (€58,000) fine and ordered him to complete face-to-face education.

A statement from the FA on Wednesday afternoon read: “Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first-team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on September 22, 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin.”

