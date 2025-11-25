Rent reforms ‘already’ improving sentiment among apartment developers, says Ires Reit

Eddie Byrne, CEO of Ires Reit, said the company's apartments are achieving sale prices in excess of 25% above book value. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest private landlord, has claimed the Government’s proposed revision of rental market regulations, including rent pressure zones, is “already” improving sentiment among developers of apartments in the Republic in advance of their implementation in March 2026.

In a third-quarter trading update on Tuesday morning, the Dublin-listed group also said it has now sold 36 apartments this year and remains on track to reach 50 by the end of 2025.

The disposals are part of a capital recycling programme announced last year, through which Ires intends to sell a total of 315 unwanted units over three to five years.

Eddie Byrne, chief executive of Ires, said the board is pleased with the execution of the programme, which is “delivering very strong premia” of more than 25 per cent above book value.

As a consequence of the disposals, the company’s loan-to-value ratio decreased to 44.8 per cent at the end of October, compared to 45 per cent in June, it said.

This is “well below” the 50 per cent limit set out in Ires’s debt covenants and the State’s reit (real estate investment trust) legislation.

Ires also said that occupancy levels across its portfolio remain “strong”, standing at 99.5 per cent at the end of September.

Looking ahead, the company said the Government’s overhaul of the rental market regulations, coupled with the cut in the rate of VAT on apartment sales in Budget 2026 and other measures, will improve the supply of units.

“Although the proposed new rules will not take effect until March 1st, 2026, Ires is already seeing an increase in market liquidity and improving sentiment amongst developers,” it said in a statement.

“This will lead to increased growth opportunities for the Company, which, in the first instance, will be executed through recycling internally generated capital into portfolio-enhancing acquisition opportunities.”

Mr Byrne said the combination of revised rent regulations and other “significant” Government interventions will accelerate apartment construction.