Eric and Desmond Guiney: ICRIR opens new appeal in deaths of father and son in Belfast in 1981

A new appeal for information has been made over the deaths of a father and son who were attacked by rioters in Belfast during the IRA hunger strikes more than 40 years ago.

Northern Ireland’s legacy body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), is investigating the deaths of Eric Guiney and his son Desmond on May 5th 1981.

Following a request from the Guiney family, the commission is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Eric Guiney was a 45-year-old milkman and father of four. Desmond was his 14-year-old son.

The ICRIR said they were travelling along the Antrim Road in Mr Guiney’s milk float when the vehicle was attacked with bricks and missiles.

It was reported at the time that rioting had broken out that morning following the death of Bobby Sands.

During the attack, the milk float collided with a concrete lamp-post on the Antrim Road at its junction with Duncairn Avenue, opposite the New Lodge Road.

Desmond died of his injuries three days after the incident.

Mr Guiney died the day after his son’s funeral on May 13th.

Assistant commissioner Amanda Logan is urging anyone with information to come forward to help the Guiney family.

She said: “The commission is committed to delivering for all those who have come to us for help, and today the family of Eric and Desmond are uppermost in our thoughts.

“Any information you may hold, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, could be of critical importance to uncovering the truth.

“If you know anything about the circumstances that led to the deaths of Eric and Desmond, please share it with the commission.

“All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

She said: “The Guiney family has waited more than four decades to learn the truth of what happened that day.

“At the commission we will help them in every way we can, and I appeal to the public to assist us in this work.”

The ICRIR said its witness appeal will involve distributing posters and an organised leaflet drop in the area relating to the investigation. – PA