Serena Williams to make competitive return in Fed Cup doubles

Ex-world number one to link up with Lauren Davis to face Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs
Serena Williams: “I’m ready and really excited”. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Serena Williams is scheduled to make her return to competitive action in the Fed Cup doubles on Sunday as the USA begin their title defence against Holland.

According to Friday’s draw, Williams will link up with Lauren Davis to take on Dutch duo Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in the final match of the World Group First Round clash in Asheville, North Carolina. That will be Williams’ first competitive outing since winning the 2017 Australian Open final, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion having given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1.

Williams took part in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in December and had hoped to make her return to tournament action at last month’s Australian Open, only to subsequently withdraw.

Excited

Williams is not set to take part in the Fed Cup singles this weekend, with her sister Venus and Coco Vandeweghe scheduled to play both rubbers, with Richel Hogenkamp and Arantxa Rus doing likewise for Holland.

The nominations for Sunday’s matches could yet change, however.

Former world number one Serena Williams said in a press conference broadcast on the USTA’s Twitter feed: “I’m ready and really excited that I was chosen to be on the team. I’m really happy but it is definitely the start of a long process.

“Physically I feel good and every day I get better and I get stronger, and that’s just something I always keep telling myself every day.

The 36-year-old added of her future ambitions: “I have long-term goals obviously, but right now my main goal is just to stay in the moment. It goes unsaid that 25 (Grand Slam titles) is obviously something I would love, but I hate to limit myself.”

– PA

