The weekend’s Premier League team news

SATURDAY [kick off times 3pm unless stated]

Everton (10) v Crystal Palace (14) Everton left-back Leighton Baines is edging closer to a return to training but is still likely to be out this weekend due to his calf injury. Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is training again after a groin problem while defender Ramiro Funes Mori continues his comeback from knee surgery.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been ruled out for a month with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Julian Speroni (knee) and defender Martin Kelly (hamstring) are also missing, joining Bakary Sako, Jeffrey Schlupp, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham on a lengthy injury list.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1, Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Everton L L D W L; Crystal Palace W W L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Cenk Tosun (Everton) 12; Alexander Sorloth (Crystal Palace) 14

Match odds: H 5-4 A 12-5 D 21-10

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Man City (1) v Leicester (8) (kick off: 5.30pm) Manchester City defender John Stones is available again having missed the last two games due to illness and a minor knee problem. Midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) is also fit but playmaker David Silva (hip), winger Leroy Sane (ankle), striker Gabriel Jesus and left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph (all knee) are still out.

Riyad Mahrez will miss a third successive match for Leicester following the collapse of his move to Manchester City in January. The only change to the squad will see Shinji Okazaki drop out with a knee injury that could sideline him for up to two weeks.

Last season: Man City 2 Leicester 1, Leicester 4 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W L W W D; Leicester W D W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 24; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 13

Match odds: H 2-9 A 11-1 D 5-1

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)

Stoke (18) v Brighton (13) Jese Rodriguez will return to the Stoke squad for the first time in two months after being granted time off to be with his prematurely-born son. Defender Bruno Martins Indi has trained all week following a knock so could come back into contention.

Brighton will include £14million record-signing Jurgen Locadia, who is now fit for action having arrived with a hamstring injury, in their squad. Midfielders Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak (both ankle) are the only players unavailable to Albion manager Chris Hughton.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Stoke L L W D L; Brighton D L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mame Diouf & Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 5; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 10

Match odds: H 23-20 A 13-5 D 21-10

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Swansea (17) v Burnley (7) New signings Andre Ayew and Andy King are in line to make their Swansea debuts. Striker Ayew has recovered from a hamstring injury while on-loan midfielder King was unable to play against parent club Leicester last weekend. Renato Sanches (hamstring) remains out, while Angel Rangel (groin), Leroy Fer (Achilles) and Wilfried Bony (knee) are also missing.

Burnley have Stephen Ward back fit but will be without Phil Bardsley. Ward (knee) is likely to have to settle for a place on the bench while Bardsley (hamstring) will be replaced by Matthew Lowton at right-back. James Tarkowski (groin), Tom Heaton (shoulder), Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Dean Marney, Chris Wood and Jon Walters (all knee) remain sidelined.

Last season: Swansea 3 Burnley 2, Burnley 0 Swansea 1

Last five league matches: Swansea L D W W D; Burnley L L L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 8; Chris Wood (Burnley) 6

Match odds: H 6-4 A 11-5 D 19-10

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Tottenham Hotspur (5) v Arsenal (6) (kick off: 12.30pm) Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is in line to start after playing 90 minutes against Newport on Wednesday while January signing Lucas Moura could make the squad. Harry Winks, Serge Aurier and Danny Rose all returned in the FA Cup fourth round in midweek and are also in contention.

Arsenal could be without Petr Cech after the experienced goalkeeper was forced off in the win over Everton with a calf problem. David Ospina is set to deputise and Nacho Monreal (illness) should be available. Danny Welbeck (hip) is back in contention but Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur D W D W D; Arsenal D L W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 31; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 18

Match odds: H 1-1 A 12-5 D 11-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

West Ham (12) v Watford (11) New signing Patrice Evra goes into the West Ham squad while Marko Arnautovic (hamstring) is also in contention. Jose Fonte is short of match fitness and fellow defender Winston Reid has a throat infection. Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes are still injured and Arthur Masuaku is suspended.

Watford will continue to be without goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, who has been sidelined for four matches with a back complaint. Defender Miguel Britos is closing in on a return following an ankle injury, but Younes Kaboul (foot), Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah (all knee) remain unavailable.

Last season: Watford 1 West Ham 1, West Ham 2 Watford 4

Last five league matches: West Ham D W D D L; Watford L D L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Oladapo Afolayan (West Ham) 11; de Andrade Richarlison (Watford) 8

Match odds: H 6-4 A 9-5 D 23-10

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

SUNDAY

Huddersfield (19) v AFC Bournemouth (9) (kick off time: 12pm) Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler and striker Laurent Depoitre both face late fitness tests on their injured ankles. Full-back Tommy Smith (concussion) misses out, but Alex Pritchard returns to contention and fellow midfielder Danny Williams has recovered from a dead leg.

Bournemouth could have defenders Adam Smith (thigh) and Steve Cook (hamstring) back in contention. Forward Jermain Defoe remains absent having fractured his right ankle while defender Tyrone Mings continues his recovery from a back problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L L L L; AFC Bournemouth D W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 6; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 9-4 A 13-10 D 21-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Newcastle (16) v Man Utd (2) (kick off time: 2.15pm) Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make a late decision on Islam Slimani (thigh) with the on-loan striker a doubt. Defender Ciaran Clark (knee) and midfielder Mohamed Diame (knock) are fit, but full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle) is not yet ready to return.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) will not be ready. Eric Bailly (ankle), Daley Blind (ankle ligaments) and Marouane Fellaini (knee) will also remain on the sidelines.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle W D L D D; Man Utd W W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Islam Slimani (Newcastle) 5; Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 19

Match odds: H 9-2 A 8-13 D 14-5

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Southampton (15) v Liverpool (3) (kick off time: 4.30pm) Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino reported no fresh injury problems but Charlie Austin remains out with a hamstring injury. Manolo Gabbiadini had been carrying a hip problem last weekend against West Brom, where the Italian striker was an unused substitute in the 3-2 away win.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is expected to start on his first return to St Mary’s since his £75million January move. Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana have recovered from injuries but Joe Gomez is unlikely to feature because of a minor knee problem.

Last season: Liverpool 0 Southampton 0, Southampton 0 Liverpool 0

Last five league matches: Southampton L D D D W; Liverpool W W L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 28

Match odds: H 10-3 A 3-4 D 14-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Monday, February 12

MONDAY

Chelsea (4) v West Brom (20) (kick off time: 8pm) Chelsea will be without suspended midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after the France international was sent off at Watford. Olivier Giroud could make his first start since moving from Arsenal, but centre-back Andreas Christensen (hamstring) faces a late fitness test and forward Alvaro Morata (back) remains sidelined.

Jay Rodriguez is available for selection for West Brom despite being charged by the Football Association following his clash with Gaetan Bong. Jonny Evans (back), Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) and Grzegorz Krychowiak (leg) are available but Jake Livermore (hamstring), James Morrison (Achilles) and Nacer Chadli (hip) are out.

Last season: West Brom 0 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 1 West Brom 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea D D W L L; West Brom L W D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 8

Match odds: H 1-3 A 8-1 D 4-1

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)