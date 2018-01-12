Seagulls swoop for young Bohemians defender Warren O’Hora

Teenager signs two-and-a-half year deal at Brighton after impressing on trial
Warren O’Hora (left) in action for Bohemians against Drogheda United in September 2017. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Warren O’Hora (left) in action for Bohemians against Drogheda United in September 2017. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Brighton have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland under-19 international Warren O’Hora from Bohemians.

The 18-year-old defender has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee and will initially join the club’s under-23 squad.

O’Hora’s move follows a successful trial period with Albion at the end of 2017.

Brighton’s under-23 coach Simon Rusk told the club’s official website: “We’re pleased to secure the services of Warren after he impressed during a couple of training sessions before Christmas.

“He’s had some good experience playing in Ireland’s Premier Division last season and he’ll certainly add to the competition we already have in central defence.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and are keen to contribute towards his continued development as a footballer.”

O’Hora, Brighton’s first signing of the transfer widow, came through the academy system at Bohemians and played 11 times for the first team.

He has also represented his country at youth level, most recently playing for Ireland’s Under-19s in their European Championship qualifier against Cyprus in October.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.