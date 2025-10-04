Premier League wrap: Wins for Manchester United and Arsenal

Manchester United cruised to a rare comfortable home Premier League victory on Saturday as goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko secured a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

With the pressure growing on manager Ruben Amorim after a disappointing start to the season, Mount calmed the nerves around Old Trafford with a fine early finish to break the deadlock.

United continued to dominate with a spectacular save from Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs preventing Bruno Fernandes from adding a sumptuous second before Sesko netted his first Old Trafford goal after 31 minutes.

Sunderland were awarded a penalty late in the first half, a decision that was overturned following a VAR intervention, but they never really threatened after the break as United eased to a third home league win of the season.

Mikel Arteta enjoyed a triumphant 300th match in charge of Arsenal after goals by Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka clinched a 2-0 home win over West Ham.

The Hammers had claimed all three points on their last two visits to Emirates Stadium to dent the Gunners’ title bids, but their old captain Rice helped ensure it was a different story this time.

Rice broke the deadlock in the 38th-minute with a powerful finish before Saka’s penalty after 67 minutes wrapped up a routine victory for the Gunners.

It was not a perfect afternoon for Arteta with captain Martin Odegaard forced off with an injury and Viktor Gyorekes unable to score to extend his goal drought to six matches going into the October international break.

New West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has far more problems, though, with the east London side firmly in the relegation zone after a fifth Premier League loss of the campaign.

Mohammed Kudus’ second-half strike earned Tottenham a 2-1 win at Elland Road as Leeds lost a home league game for the first time in over a year.

Ghana forward Kudos fired the winner shortly before the hour-mark after Leeds winger Noah Okafor had cancelled out Mathys Tel’s opener for Tottenham before the break.

It was Leeds’ first home league loss since a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in September 2024 and their third in the top flight this season, while Tottenham notched their fourth Premier League win under Thomas Frank.