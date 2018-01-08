Barcelona medical confirms Philippe Coutinho thigh injury

Brazilian will sit out his first three weeks at the Catalan club but could return for derby
FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu speaks during Philippe Coutinho’s presentation. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu speaks during Philippe Coutinho’s presentation. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

Philippe Coutinho presented with a thigh injury during a medical with his new club Barcelona, which the Spanish side says will keep him sidelined for around 20 days.

Coutinho was undergoing his routine medical tests with Barca on Monday morning as he put the finishing touches on his record-breaking move to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international missed both of Liverpool’s opening two games in 2018 with a thigh problem and Barca have confirmed he is now set to be sidelined for the rest of January.

A club statement read: “Coutinho has an injury to his right thigh and he is expected to be out for around three weeks.”

Coutinho was due to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Catalan giants following his medical before being officially presented this afternoon.

The switch will see Coutinho become the second most expensive footballer in history after Liverpool and Barca agreed a deal for the playmaker which could be worth up to £142million.

It is the biggest transfer fee involving a British club and is also the most Barca have ever paid for a player, eclipsing the £96.8million — rising to a possible £135.5million — they splashed out on Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele last August.

Coutinho’s compatriot Neymar is the world’s costliest player following his £200.6million switch from Barca to Paris St Germain.

Barca have had to bide their time to secure Coutinho’s services, having seen a £118million bid rejected by Liverpool in August after making him their number one target to replace Neymar.

Coutinho also handed in a transfer request at the time in an attempt to force a move, but was unsuccessful.

Barca maintained their interest in the former Inter Milan man, though, and on Saturday the clubs announced a deal had been struck.

If Coutinho, who spent six months on loan at Barca’s city rivals Espanyol from Inter in 2012, is unavailable for the remainder of the month then he would miss at least four LaLiga and Copa del Rey games for his new employers.

Barca’s first match of February is scheduled to be the derby against Espanyol.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.