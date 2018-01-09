Alex Iwobi to be fined for partying before FA Cup exit

Alex Iwobi will be fined by Arsenal after partying until the early hours of Saturday morning ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The 21-year-old forward was filmed dancing in central London at 2.37am on Saturday in a video uploaded to Snapchat, according to The Sun.

He then played 90 minutes at the City Ground as the holders crashed out, going down 4-2 to Championship side Forest.

Wenger said: “That is true. He will be fined. It is impossible to go out 48 hours before a game. It is unacceptable.”