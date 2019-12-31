Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s January plans

Norwegian insists club will only spend on the right player with the right character

Aaron Bower

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘optimistic’ about the club’s plans for January. Photograph: martin Rickett/PA

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has reiterated that Manchester United will only spend in the January transfer window if the right player becomes available, insisting that he has the backing from the board to add to his squad over the next month.

United have been linked with a host of potential targets across Europe before the window opens on Wednesday, including Atlético Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez and Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé.

After missing out on Erling Braut Haaland, who signed for Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, Solskjær has been forced to turn his attention elsewhere. But he has stressed that United will not be forced into panic buying in January simply for the sake of it.

“I’m always an optimist,” he said when asked about his plans for January. “I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist. I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available, we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board, but it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be. There is no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of it.”

Solskjær also warned he is not prepared to risk affecting his squad’s morale with signings that may not fit United, either. “That can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry here is really good,” he said.

“It has to be the right type, and it has to be a good investment for the long-term as well. If we can keep this lot fit, keep improving and if you get one or two additions, that will be good competition for places.”

Back-to-back wins against Newcastle and Burnley over Christmas have moved United into fifth, four points shy of the Champions League places before Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal.

Solskjær was without Paul Pogba for the trip to Turf Moor, saying the Frenchman ‘didn’t feel right’ after United’s 2-0 victory. However, when asked if Pogba will travel to London, Solskjær said: “Yeah, I would think so.” - Guardian

