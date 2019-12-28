Leicester back to winning ways as West Ham’s woes continue

Brendan Rodgers’ side move within 10 points of Liverpool but leaders have two games in hand

Demarai Gray of Leicester City scores his side’s second goal during the Premier League win over West Ham. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Demarai Gray of Leicester City scores his side’s second goal during the Premier League win over West Ham. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

West Ham United 1 Leicester City 2

Demarai Gray missed a first-half penalty but scored a second-half winner as Leicester piled more pressure on West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini with a 2-1 victory.

Gray, one of nine new faces in a much-changed Foxes line-up, fluffed the opportunity to open his Premier League goal account for the season from the spot after only 12 minutes.

But the winger made amends after the interval to fire second-placed Leicester to a first league win in four games while inflicting a fourth straight home defeat on woeful West Ham, who have won just twice in 14 matches.

The natives are getting increasingly restless at the London Stadium, and Pellegrini’s decision to substitute record signing Sebastien Haller, rather than give him some support in attack, was met with loud jeers.

Captain Mark Noble, who had an on-field bust-up with Angelo Ogbonna at Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, was dropped to the bench, while the Italian defender was not even named in the squad.

Pellegrini was, at least, able to welcome back goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, whose three-month absence through injury coincided with West Ham’s alarming tumble down the table from fifth to the brink of the bottom three.

However, the Poland keeper made an inauspicious start, his first contribution clattering into Kelechi Iheanacho to concede a penalty.

In the absence of Jamie Vardy, who sat out the trip to the capital as his wife Rebekah had given birth to their baby girl, Gray stepped up only to see Fabianski instantly redeem himself, saving the spot-kick low down to his left.

After a VAR check for possible encroachment, the PA announcer confirmed there had been ‘no material impact’, a curious phrase but one which could have easily applied to the majority of West Ham’s players this season.

Despite the let-off West Ham mustered little in attack apart from Arthur Masuaku’s long-range strike and Declan Rice’s scuffed volley, both dealt with by Kasper Schmeichel.

The visitors did eventually take the lead five minutes before half-time, Ayoze Perez nodding James Justin’s cross to the far post back to Iheanacho, who stooped to head in from close range.

Yet that appeared to be the spark West Ham needed, with Felipe Anderson suddenly showing urgency to burst down the right.

The #42million Brazilian winger exchanged a one-two with Ryan Fredericks before crossing low for Pablo Fornals to sweep home his first Premier League goal.

But Leicester went ahead again 11 minutes into the second half after Perez’s through-ball sliced open the West Ham defence and Gray took a touch before curling the ball inside the near post.

This time West Ham had no answer, and if they put in a display as abject as this at home to Bournemouth on New Year’s Day Pellegrini’s position could be under serious threat.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.