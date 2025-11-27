Martin O’Neill enjoys winning European farewell as Celtic overcome Feyenoord

Martin O'Neill, manager of Celtic, looks on against Feyenoord. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Martin O’Neill wrote a memorable final postscript in his history with Celtic in Europe as the interim manager led his team to a 3-1 win over Feyenoord.

Goals from Yang Hyun-jun and Reo Hatate saw Celtic come from behind before half-time and substitute Benjamin Nygren added a late third as the Scottish champions kick-started their Europa League campaign.

Liam Scales started at centre-back as Celtic recorded their first away win in Europe since victory over Ferencvaros under Ange Postecoglou four years ago and first in the Netherlands since a 3-1 win over Ajax in O’Neill’s maiden Champions League qualifier in charge in 2001.

O’Neill went on to lead Celtic to the 2003 Uefa Cup final and wins over the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Barcelona during five years in charge.

The 73-year-old is expected to make way for Wilfried Nancy before Roma visit Celtic Park on December 11th and will leave them with a platform to enjoy another run in the competition. The Hoops now have seven points and also play Bologna and Utrecht in the league phase.

Celtic started with Luke McCowan and Yang either side of Daizen Maeda in their front three and the former was guilty of an extraordinary early miss, hitting the bar from a yard out after an Arne Engels corner.

The offside flag went up but VAR might have overturned that decision as it appeared the flick-on came from a Feyenoord player.

Celtic were caught out by a ball over the top in the 11th minute with centre-back Auston Trusty on his way back from a solo run deep into the Feyenoord half. Sem Steijn laid the ball off for Ayase Ueda to finish.

The goal sparked a flurry of red flares flying in from outside De Kuip, which had a stand closed as Uefa punishment for fireworks use.

The visitors were soon in trouble following a cross but Leo Sauer shot over from six yards.

Celtic responded but McCowan could not control Yang’s cross.

The former Dundee player made up for his missed chances by playing a key role in Celtic’s 31st-minute equaliser.

His lofted pass found Hatate, who hooked the ball to the far post where Yang netted from close range.

Celtic had two major let-offs before going ahead. They were firstly caught on the break, this time with Scales out of position but Ueda’s shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Another Ueda shot appeared to hit the hand of Callum McGregor but penalty appeals were waved away.

Celtic profited from pressing Feyenoord back to their goalkeeper two minutes before half-time when Maeda charged down Timon Wellenreuther’s attempted pass and the ball broke for Hatate, who finished first time from 22 yards.

With Feyenoord’s most vocal fans locked out and Celtic in front, the travelling fans were making all the noise and their team controlled the opening stages of the second half.

Engels had a free-kick well saved before the hosts forced some sustained pressure, hitting the bar through Gaoussou Diarra’s header.

The home side were growing increasingly confident until some positive play from a limping Colby Donovan set up the 82nd-minute clincher.

Maeda once again disrupted Wellenreuther as the keeper tried to collect the right-back’s low cross and the ball broke for Nygren, who fired in off the bar from eight yards.

Elsewhere, Evan Ferguson came off the bench as AS Roma ended Midtjylland’s perfect record in the Europa League with a 2-1 home win on Thursday and a Donyell Malen double earned Aston Villa a 2-1 win over Young Boys where the Swiss away fans disrupted proceedings at Villa Park.

Zeki Celik’s floated pass into the box was met by the crisp volley of Neil El Aynaoui to put the Serie A leaders in control and Roma looked to have wrapped up the win seven minutes from time with Stephan El Shaarawy’s side-footed finish.

The visitors pulled one back with three minutes remaining, substitute Paulinho’s goal making for a nervy ending for the home side. El Shaarawy rocked the crossbar with another effort and Roma held on, and are now on nine points.﻿

Midtjylland still hold the lead in the table, but Villa’s win moves the Premier League side level on 12 points with the Danish side.