Valiant effort by Shamrock Rovers falls just short against Shakhtar Donetsk

Uefa Conference League: Shamrock Rovers 1 (Malley 87) Shakhtar Donetsk 2 (Elias 23, Nazaryna 77)

Considering the levels they usually operate at in Europe, the smart money suggested that Shakhtar Donetsk would pitch up at Tallaght Stadium, control the game and bank the points with little enough fuss.

Sure enough, the points are theirs. But they were made to work for their reward every step of the way as Shamrock Rovers delivered a grandstand finish just when it looked like their Ukrainian opponents were pulling clear.

This is a stage that Rovers have grown accustomed to and they know how to produce big performances at this venue. After all, it was Stephen Bradley’s 63rd time leading his team into a European game and with that comes a little bit of know-how.

Bradley would bristle at the idea this was a free shot, but effectively nothing has changed regarding Rovers’ objectives for the rest of the campaign. He targeted seven points at the outset in the hope of reaching the knockout stages, and Rovers are still on track despite the narrow defeat.

Last year, Shamrock Rovers made a blistering start to their European campaign by racking up the wins and riding a wave of momentum all the way to the playoffs. But they had a more favourable draw compared to this year, where the tougher ties have been front-loaded in this league phase.

Shamrock Rovers' Connor Malley celebrates scoring a goal. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

With two games left, Rovers know that victories over Breidablik in Iceland and at home to Hamrum Spartans of Malta should give them every chance of once again prolonging their season into the new year.

Shakhtar had contested the league or group stages of the Champions League in each of the previous eight seasons, so Rovers knew they would have plenty on their plate throughout. But they never shirked the challenge, even though Shakhtar dialled up the pressure and were good value for their 23rd-minute lead.

They had already forced the Hoops to clear off the line with Lee Grace and Matt Healy keeping out Dmytro Kryskiv’s shot from inside the box, while goalkeeper Ed McGinty saved with his legs to deny Newertton at close range.

But Shakhtar were rewarded for their persistence with Kaua Elias finishing off a flowing and flawless move down the right where full-back Vinicius Tobias traded a sweet one-two with Kryskiv to tee up his fellow Brazilian to slot home.

Signed from Fluminense last season, the 19-year-old likes to style himself on Harry Kane and, like the England and Bayern Munich striker, he knows where the net is as that was already his sixth European goal in 10 outings this season.

But while it set Shakhtar on their way to victory, the visitors rarely had things their own way with FAI Cup final match-winner Rory Gaffney and strike partner John McGovern causing mischief and mayhem whenever Rovers got forward.

McGovern, a Tailteann Cup winner with Down in 2024, headed narrowly wide from a Danny Grant cross while Gaffney’s shot before the break beat goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk only to crash off the knee of last man back Valeriy Bondar and deflect out.

It energised the crowd and Rovers attacked the second half with relish. Again Gaffney was to the fore, setting up Grant in the box only to be upended in a challenge with Riznyk. Bradley was livid on the sideline, insisting it was a penalty but appeals were waved away and the manager was booked for his efforts.

Riznyk then denied Healy on the half-volley, before McGinty pulled off a brilliant reaction save at the other end to thwart Kaua Elias as the game opened up. Alas, for Rovers, good fortune evaded them as Shakhtar effectively wrapped up the win with 13 minutes to play.

Yehor Nazaryna took on a 30-yard free-kick and struck it cleanly and with purpose. McGinty was going the right way to deal with it, until it took a wicked deflection off Graham Burke in the wall to wrong-foot the goalkeeper.

Rovers were spared further pain minutes later when Kaua Elias’ second of the night was chalked off for offside by VAR.

Befitting of their attitude all night, Rovers refused to bend and set up a grandstand finish by pulling one goal back when Conor Malley dinked the goalkeeper at close range with three minutes to play, but that valiant effort fell just short.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Grant, Watts (Greene 87), Healy, Nugent (Malley 68), O’Sullivan; McGovern (Noonan 68), Gaffney (Burke 68).

SHAKHTAR DONETSK: Riznyk; Tobías, Bondar, Matviyenko, Azarov (Henrique 74); Nazaryna; Ferreira (Bondarenko 74), Kryskiv (Ocheretko 74), Isaque, Newertton (Konoplia 84); Elias (Meirelles 90).

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia).