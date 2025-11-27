Troy Parrott denied 20th goal of season but Shelbourne are beaten by AZ Alkmaar

Uefa Conference League: AZ Alkmaar 2 (De Wit 70, Jensen 87) Shelbourne 0

Troy Parrott had chances to score a 20th goal for club and country in his 20th game of the season.

None more so than his shot from halfway in the 94th minute of this Uefa Conference League tie that AZ Alkmaar dominated to deservedly secure three points with second-half goals from Mees de Wit and Isak Jensen.

Bursting with confidence after his recent heroics for the Republic of Ireland, Parrott’s late effort skimmed wide of Wessel Speel’s post.

The Irish sharp shooter had to cope with Mark Coyle trying to climb into his shorts at every turn, such was the Shelbourne captain’s commitment in a battling, honest display from the League of Ireland champions.

Ultimately, a young Dutch side outclassed the north Dubliners.

The result leaves Joey O’Brien’s men on one point with two European matches to play in December at home to Crystal Palace and a trip to Slovenia to face a Celje side that took Shamrock Roves apart in Tallaght.

Parrott had moments in the first half with his clever runs making it difficult for Coyle to contain him, especially when AZ midfielders Dave Kwakman and Sven Mijnans got into their flow.

But it was a Moroccan-Dutch teenager named Wassim Bouziane who caused the most problems. The 18 year old fashioned two early chances after loose passing in the Shelbourne midfield, including a needless back-heel by Jack Henry-Francis.

Both shots were high and wide before Milan Mbeng and Henry-Francis tightened up the right side of the visitor’s defence. Undeterred by the increased attention, Bouziane drew fouls and kept causing trouble.

O’Brien redesigned his squad this summer to ready Shels for a winter run in Europe. Henry-Francis, the Ireland under-21 who came through the Arsenal academy, has brought energy and quality in equal measure. The 22-year-old was yellow carded for cutting through Kwakman after 14 minutes. It seemed like a clever foul until Kwakman sprayed a 40 yard free-kick for Mijnans to square the ball for the late arriving Parrott.

Paddy Barrett saw the danger and coughed up a corner before Parrott could add the finishing touch.

That’s how the game went. Alkmaar held control as Shels transitioned out of defence through Kerr McInroy and Harry Wood, who combined to free Mipo Odubeko only for the striker to drag Elijah Dijkstra’s shirt before shooting wide.

In the tunnel, before kick-off, Odubeko and Parrott hugged like old acquaintances. Two Dublin-born centre forwards, both 23 with 31 goals between them this season, they know each other from the Irish age grades while trying to break into the Premier League.

Parrott had another chance before half-time, which Speel saved before the linesman flagged for offside.

AZ Alkmaar's Troy Parrott after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Next, a clever flick by Parrott gave Kwakman an opportunity that Mbeng blocked before Barrett denied Mijnans.

Any one of the AZ speculative shots could have forced Shelbourne to come out of a defensive shell that has served them well in places like Croatia and Azerbaijan.

Parrott made poor contact with another Mijnans cross before Shels finished the first-half stronger – Rome-Jayden Owisi-Oduro got his hands to Odubeko’s shot after the 21 year old goalkeeper flapped at a corner.

Mijnans stamped his authority on the second half, teeing up Parrott who drew another save from Speel before the big Dutch goalkeeper stopped a swerving shot from Mijnans.

The AZ breakthrough felt inevitable as Weslley Patati and Parrott combined to push attempts on Speel’s goal into double figures.

O’Brien has joked this season about being a rookie coach since he replaced Damien Duff in June, but his ability to make tactical changes in-game has had a lot to do with Shelbourne reaching the Conference League.

Sure enough, on the hour, he went direct by replacing Jonathan Lunney with Evan Caffrey as Wood made way for John Martin.

The changes should have paid off when Odubeko turned Wouter Goes and slipped a pass through the legs of Alex Penetra only for Owisi-Oduro to deny the unmarked Martin.

That was the moment. Martin took a heavy touch before trying to round the Alkmaar goalkeeper.

Moments later, de Wit headed a training ground move beyond Speel. A short corner was whipped to the far side of Shels’ box where Peer Koopermeiners reversed the play to where Henry-Francis had lost De Wit at the back post.

The goal opened the pitch and it became obvious why Parrott is thriving in Dutch football as they continually play ball into his feet with wingers and midfielders constantly showing for the Irish striker.

Jensen settled matters five minutes from time when he curled the second goal from distance.

AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro; Dijkstra (Chavez 65), Goes, Penetra, De Wit (van Duikl 91); Koopmeiners, Kwakman (Smit 46); Patati (Sin 77), Mijnans, Bouziane (Jensen 65); Parrott.

Shelbourne: Speel; Mbeng (Gannon 77), Coyle, Barrett, Ledwidge, Kelly; Henry-Francis (Champman 77), Lunney (Caffrey 61), McInroy; Odubeko (Boyd 84), Wood (Martin 61).

Referee: Michal Očenáš (Slovakia).