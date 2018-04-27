Old foes Mourinho and Wenger face one final head-to-head

Manchester United manager says he regrets ‘episodes and words’ with Arsenal manager

Jamie Jackson

A heated exchange between Arsène Wenger and José Mourinho at Stamford Bridge during a 2014 match between Arsenal and Chelsea. File photograph: Tony O’Brien/Reuters

José Mourinho has admitted to regrets over “episodes and words” involving him and Arsène Wenger. Manchester United’s manager believes his opposite number at Arsenal may feel the same.

The managers go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Sunday, possibly for the final time, with Wenger standing down at the end of the season. Mourinho, while at Chelsea, branded Wenger a “voyeur” and a “specialist in failure” and the pair tussled on the touchline in October 2014 at Stamford Bridge. Wenger’s responses have included describing Mourinho as “stupid” and “disconnected with reality”.

Asked about the fractious relationship, Mourinho said: “There are little things where it would be obviously better without them, some gestures, some words would be better without it. I feel better now without it, no doubts about it.

I hope he has a good reaction. And from us, the club, he is going to feel the respect we have

“But when I arrive in England 2004, Arsenal were the champions and they has been the famous Invincibles [the previous season]. And for the next couple of years [the rivalry] was with them. [Dennis] Bergkamp, Thierry [Henry], [Sol] Campbell, an amazing team, so thank you very much for that – they pushed us to the limits. We had big matches, big fights, so thank you so much for that. Regrets? Little negative episodes, yes, I do. And probably he also does.”

‘Biggest friends’

Mourinho stated that Wenger should be given a “not bad” reception on Sunday. “I always feel the biggest rivals are our biggest friends because they’re the ones that pushed us to the limit,” he said. “I think Manchester United fans know that until 2004 for about a decade [the rivalry] was between Manchester United and Arsenal, was between Sir Alex Ferguson and Mr Wenger.

“These great teams Arsenal had fought shoulder-to-shoulder with Manchester United, made Manchester United better and better. I hope he has a good reaction, if not good, not bad at all. And from us, the club, he is going to feel the respect we have.”

Mourinho, asked whether David de Gea might leave in the summer, was emphatic. “No chance,” he said.

Alexis Sánchez will face Arsenal for the first time since he left for United in January. After struggling initially, the Chilean has begun to impress. “Next season after pre-season, after being comfortable and adapted, he’s going to be great for us,” Mourinho said.

– Guardian

