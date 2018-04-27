Conte and Mourinho join forces to defend Chelsea over Salah sale

Conte: ‘I think that we have to compare Salah from over four or five years ago, not with this Salah’
Mohamed Salah has flourished since leaving Chelsea. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Mohamed Salah has flourished since leaving Chelsea. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

 

Arch rival managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte put up a united front on Friday in defending Chelsea’s treatment of Mohamed Salah, who has been a revelation since leaving Stamford Bridge two years ago.

The past and present Chelsea managers both addressed the subject of this season’s PFA player of the year, with Mourinho reiterating that the decision to allow Salah to leave on loan to Fiorentina in 2015 was not his alone.

Conte maintained that it is impossible to predict how players will go on to perform.

Salah has scored 43 goals in all club competitions this season for Liverpool, with his latest two strikes contributing to their thrilling 5-2 destruction of Roma in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

“This is not so simple because I think that we have to compare Salah from over four or five years ago, not with this Salah,” said Conte.

“The Salah in the present he improved a lot and developed a lot. He developed his football and the experience in Italy was very important for him.

“Now I am sure he is a different player compared to the past and for that reason it is difficult to have this comparison with this player.”

Manchester United manager Mourinho said he was responsible for bringing the Egyptian to Chelsea in 2014 and defended his handling of the player when he arrived.

“Everybody knows I bought Salah. I was at Chelsea, he was at Basel and I am responsible for the players I bring. I watch and I told the club to buy that fantastic young player,” he said.

Mourinho has been accused of not giving Salah a chance at a club where he made just a handful of appearances in an unproductive 12 months during which the winger said he “didn’t talk much” to his manager.

On Friday Mourinho took responsibility for Salah’s lack of game time at Stamford Bridge but said he was provided with a pathway to develop.

“He was not playing a lot and that is my responsibility as a coach and we decided with him it was better to have a loan period to play to grow up to become stronger,” said Mourinho.

“Internally again with the board and technical director, we thought Italian football could be good for him to develop. He went to Fiorentina [on loan in Febuary 2015]. After that I left and I am not responsible for the process.”

Salah returned to Chelsea from Fiorentina before joining Roma on loan in August 2015. Salah then signed for them permanently in August 2016 – nine months after Mourinho left Stamford Bridge.

He was sold to Liverpool for €42 million last June.

“Credit to Mo, Jürgen [Klopp], the team and I am very, very, very happy for him. He is a fantastic boy and he knows I have a great care for him,” said Mourinho.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.