Presidential election: Seán Kelly to ‘weigh up options’ about seeking Fine Gael nomination

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly says “the goalposts have changed” and he is reconsidering seeking a nomination from his party to contest the presidential election later this year.

Former MEP Mairead McGuinness had been chosen as Fine Gael’s candidate, and was regarded as a front-runner, but this week withdrew from the campaign on health grounds.

Mr Kelly, a former GAA president, ruled himself out of the running in early July, which he said was the “most difficult decision” of his political life, but on Saturday said “the goalposts have changed” following the announcement regarding Ms McGuinness.

He told Newstalk’s Anton Savage Show he had not sought to be nominated as Fine Gael’s candidate earlier this year, but would now “weigh up all the options”.

“When circumstances change, then obviously you have to look at things in a different light,” he said, adding that he has “complete sympathy” for Ms McGuinness.

The Ireland South MEP said Fine Gael would have a meeting in the coming days to decide its strategy and then “I’ll see what I will do after that”.

“There is a need to see what the national executive wants to do next week.”

Former minister Heather Humphreys did not run in last year’s general election, but has emerged as a favoured candidate among the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

She said in May she was not interested in running for president, but there are hopes within her party that she may be open to changing her mind.

Asked if he was concerned that Ms Humphreys might already have the necessary support sewn up, Mr Kelly said: “I don’t think it has even reached the stage where they’re contemplating who to run because they are all showing respect for Mairead.

“I think next week will be time enough to reflect properly on that and take action. There’s no rush, so then let’s take it as it comes.”

Mr Kelly said that if he enters the race he will be doing so “to win it”.

Frances Fitzgerald, a former MEP and minister for justice, on Friday said she did not intend to contest the election to succeed Michael D Higgins.

Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is currently the only candidate who has the required support to contest the election.