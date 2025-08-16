Follow the signs: vintage advertising brings high estimates at auction

Advertising signage has a niche market among collectors, who are often willing to pay a few thousand euro for certain pieces of pub and shop memorabilia. Fans of such items should check out the catalogue for the upcoming online-only auction at Victor Mee Auctions based in Cloverhill, Co Cavan, on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 19th and 20th, from 6pm each evening.

The auction of more than 1,000 lots is a tribute to a bygone era when advertising was a physical art form in which sign writers and designers honed their skills on metal and glass.

One of the most expensive estimates in the auction, at €3,000-€5,000, is for a mirror advertising Bendigo cigarettes in an art nouveau style.

Bendigo mirror in art nouveau style (€3,000-€5,000)

“These mirrors were made as luxury advertising pieces, often displayed in tobacconists, grocers and public houses in the early 1900s,” says Mee. The maker of the mirror with hand-gilded lettering was A&H Pemberton, a Liverpool glass and sign manufacturer. A smaller mirror advertising the same brand went under the hammer at Fonsie Mealy’s auctions for €1,600 in May last year.

A more unusual sign advertising the chemical fertiliser, Hibernian Manure (€200-€400), might be of interest to an agricultural museum. Depicting a gentleman farmer engaging with a formally dressed saleswoman, it promises financial success to those who apply it to their land. Such was the importance attributed to promoting their products that in the 1930s, the manufacturers of the fertiliser offered a prize of £3 to anyone who could illustrate scenes that could be used in their advertising.

Hibernian Manure (€200-€400) sign at the Victor Mee auction

The Victor Mee auction also includes a set of 12 framed advertising prints explaining “The Gentle Art of Making Guinness” (€500-€800). This whimsical series was originally produced by Guinness in the mid-20th century under the creative direction of John Gilroy, the artist behind Guinness’s most iconic campaigns.

Musgrave Brothers sign depicting scenes of Cork (€60-€100 each)

At an online auction set to take place on Saturday, August 30th, Lynes & Lynes auction rooms in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, also have some old advertising signs from Musgrave Brothers depicting scenes of Cork, such as the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street (€60-€100 each).

“The printed sign shows the Musgrave Brothers’ head office on Cornmarket Street and at the base it shows the Metropole Hotel, with the Musgrave sweet factory behind. These are old signs and we expect good Cork interest,” says Denis Lynes.

A pair of decorative Sicilian terracotta planters (€100-€200) from the diningroom of Montenotte House in Cork

The auction also has some noteworthy historic pieces of furniture from Montenotte House in Cork city. Montenotte House is a Georgian end-terrace home with magnificent views over the river Lee from the city’s sought-after southern suburb of the same name.

There is also a selection of 26 antique dolls (€100-€200 each) up for auction. Viewing of items runs from Saturday, August 23rd, to Friday, August 29th, from 10am-5pm daily.

Antique dolls (€100-€200 each) at the Lynes & Lynes auction

National Heritage Week

An interest in buying antiques and art often coincides with an interest in local history, so many buyers and sellers will no doubt be considering attending some events during National Heritage Week, which begins on August 16th.

The free talks – in person and online – from the Crawford Art Gallery about the conservation of The Goose Girl by Edith Somerville (1858-1949) will be of interest to collectors of historic paintings.

Edith Somerville's The Goose Girl at the Crawford Art Gallery. Photograph: Jed Niezgoda

Somerville’s painting – not to be confused with the National Gallery’s Goose Girl painting, originally believed to be by Irish artist William Leech but later confirmed to have been painted by English artist Stanley Royle – depicts a young west Cork girl sitting on the floor holding a goose. Looking particularly sad, she is surrounded by vegetables and cooking utensils, which give the impression that the goose is destined for a tasty dinner.

Somerville was born on the Greek island of Corfu but spent much of her life in Castletownshend in west Cork. Her painting echoed the French peasant realism style of the era. Although better known as one half of writing duo, Somerville and Ross, Somerville was also an accomplished artist, a suffragist and a progressive farmer who introduced the first herd of Friesian cattle to Ireland.

The painting – which is one of the Crawford art gallery’s most popular – is now in need of crucial conservation work. Italian conservator Chiara Chillè, registrar Jean O’Donovan and curator Michael Waldron will explain the processes involved in talks being held on Tuesday, August 19thb at 1pm at the Civic Trust House in Cork City, and online on Wednesday, August 20th at 1pm.

The Crawford Art Gallery closed to the public in September 2024 for major redevelopment but events such as these aim to keep the public connected to the collections therein.

Meanwhile, Ann Chumbley, the collections registrar for the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny, will give a behind-the-scenes look at how to care and conserve art works at the gallery on Tuesday, 1pm-2.30pm.

victormeeauctions.ie

lynesandlynes.com

heritageweek.ie

What it sold for

Dari 130 Bass from Ken Hopkins Accordion Collection

Dari 130 Bass from Ken Hopkins accordion collection

Estimate £3,000-£4,000

Hammer price £3,900 (€4,508)

Auction house Ross’s Auctioneers

Christian Dior vintage canvas patchwork saddle bag

Christian Dior vintage canvas patchwork saddle bag

Estimate €400-€500

Hammer price €952

Auction house Adams Blackrock

Platinum emerald & diamond cluster ring

Platinum emerald and diamond cluster ring

Estimate €850-€950

Hammer price €2,024

Auction house Adams Blackrock

Platinum diamond bar brooch

Platinum diamond bar brooch

Estimate €300-€400

Hammer price €500

Auction house Adams Blackrock