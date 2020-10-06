Manchester United abandoned Jadon Sancho move as it would cost €250m

Club decided it would not be prudent in present economic climate

Jamie Jackson

Jadon Sancho could have cost Manchester United €250m in total, a price the club were not willing to spend in the present climate. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/EPA

Manchester United walked away from signing Jadon Sancho after they concluded the transfer would cost close to €250 million because of Borussia Dortmund’s €120 million price for the forward, plus his wage demand and the fee wanted by his agent, Emeka Obasi. United, it is understood, decided this was not viable in the coronavirus-affected economic climate.

This is not the first time they have abandoned a significant move because they felt it would be financially prudent. In January, they walked away from an attempt to land Erling Braut Haaland owing to the structure of a deal that included a high payment to the striker’s representative, Mino Raiola.

Dortmund encouraged United to talk with Sancho and Obasi, during which the club made clear their stance regarding finances and what they were willing to pay. Even if agreement had been reached on that front, there was the issue of Dortmund’s demand, which United balked at.

More minor elements such as the standard 4 per cent levy to the Premier League on any transfer fee and additional costs including bonuses and national insurance are always factored in by clubs too.

United do not expect supporters to be admitted to games until March, meaning a further loss of match-day revenues. The club have also taken into account lost retail revenues and there is economic uncertainty throughout other areas of the business. – Guardian

