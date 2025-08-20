Union refers Bank of Ireland hybrid working changes to WRC

John O’Connell, the general secretary of the FSU said they had given the bank “every opportunity to hold meaningful negotiations” over the proposed changes which it said had been made unilaterally. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Bank of Ireland has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission over planned changes to hybrid working by the Financial Services Union (FSU) which said it has been left with “no option” following “intransigence” by the bank.

The union has referred proposed changes to hybrid working conditions for staff announced by Bank of Ireland (BOI) in August to the State’s industrial relations body. Under the new policy, hybrid-eligible workers will be required to work a minimum of eight days in-person per month.

John O’Connell, the general secretary of the FSU said they had given the bank “every opportunity to hold meaningful negotiations” over the proposed changes which it said had been made unilaterally.

“Despite some progress been made the bank have refused to engage on the main issues of concern,” he said.

“No data was produced to validate the change; no calculation was made as to the level of distress that may be caused to staff and importantly no heed has been taken of the huge numbers of staff who have said they will consider changing jobs due to this change.”

Mr O’Connell said that union members that work for the bank feel “frustrated, angry and ignored by senior management.”

“The intransigence of BOI, their continued refusal to listen to the concerns of their staff is a worrying and disturbing development,” he said, noting that the union has written to the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB) to bring the bank’s “recent behaviour” to their attention.

The union has instructed its members in BOI to continue their current working practices and said it looks forward to attending the WRC.

Bank of Ireland has been contacted for comment.

The bank has previously described its hybrid working model as “very flexible, allowing our people work from home and office locations”.

In addition to working at its office locations, staff can work from a network of 14 hybrid-hubs spread across Louth, Cork, Kildare, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Mullingar and various Dublin locations, the bank said in early August.

“Our commitment to hybrid working is unchanged, and operating in this way ensures our approach is enduring,” the bank continued. “We are very confident the majority of our people see this as a very fair approach which balances personal working preferences with the needs of our customers, colleagues and the company as a whole.”