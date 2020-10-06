FAI confirm member of Ireland's backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19

All players and management test negative as side given green light to fly to Slovakia

Updated: 7 minutes ago

The FAI have confirmed a member of Ireland’s backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Inpho

The FAI have confirmed a member of Ireland’s backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Inpho

 

The FAI have confirmed a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia.

The member of staff - along with two identified close contacts - is asymptomatic according to the association.

All players and management have tested negative, with the Republic given the green light to fly to Bratislava on Tuesday as plannned by HSE.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“COVID-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well. The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

“Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon.”

Stephen Kenny’s side meet Slovakia on Thursday night knowing victory will put them one game away from a place in next summer’s delayed European Championships.

They are also due to meet Wales in Dublin in the Uefa Nations League on Sunday before a trip to play Finland on October 14th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.