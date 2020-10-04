Wales waiting on Ramsey as Juventus players quarantine

Ryan Giggs’ team could be without playmaker against Ireland later this month

Aaron Ramsey is now a doubt for Wales’ three upcoming matches, including the trip to Dublin. File photograph: PA

Wales are awaiting clarification over whether Aaron Ramsey can join them for their fixtures against England, the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria after the entire Juventus team went into “fiduciary isolation”.

Ramsey was named in Ryan Giggs’ squad for the triple header of fixtures between October 8th and 14th following injury but the former Arsenal midfielder’s situation is complicated by matters out of his control arising in Turin.

Just five days before Wales are set to take on England at Wembley, Juventus announced on Saturday that two members of staff, neither of whom were players or technical or medical personnel, had tested positive for coronavirus.

While Juve are confident they will be able to take on Napoli in their Serie A fixture on Sunday evening, the apparent quarantining of their entire squad means Ramsey linking up with Wales is not a certainty and they are awaiting a response over the Ramsey issue.

Wales take on England in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Thursday in their first meeting since England won a Euro 2016 clash 2-1 in Lens.

Wales then travel to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to take on the Republic in the Nations League next Sunday before a trip to Sofia for an encounter against Bulgaria a week on Wednesday.

