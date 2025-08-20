Welsh Rugby Union defends plans to halve number of professional men’s teams

The plans are outlined in the 90-page 'Future of Elite Rugby in Wales’ consultation paper. Photograph: PA

The Welsh Rugby Union has recognised the “hurt and anger” caused by their proposal to reduce the number of professional men’s sides in Wales from four to two, but insisted maintaining the status quo is not the “right thing” to do.

Welsh rugby’s governing body has produced a radical plan to turn around the game at both club and international level, outlining its ambitions in a 90-page consultation document entitled ‘The Future of Elite Rugby in Wales’.

There will be a six-week consultation period before the WRU makes a final decision on the plans, and WRU chief executive Abi Tierney has urged people to “improve on the proposals” and provide “something fit for purpose for Welsh rugby”.

The WRU’s proposal to halve its number of four men’s professional sides – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – to two will be the biggest talking point in a document which outlined four potential models for the game in Wales.

It remains unclear whether the two future sides being proposed will be new entities or existing teams, but the two organisations will each have a men’s and women’s team.

Tierney said: “This is a momentous day for Welsh rugby. No decisions have been made, but we feel based on the analysis this is the strongest (option) yet.

“I know how emotional rugby is in Wales and people will be hurting today, when they think what it could mean potentially for them and their team.

“I recognise the hurt and anger people are going to be feeling. Change is hard and this is hard for fans.

“But fans’ numbers drop has also not been a great experience for anybody, and we want to create an experience they can be proud of.

“What we were doing and keeping doing for fans was not the right thing. I would encourage everybody to imagine how exciting it could be and take that step into the future.”

The WRU proposal comes amid Ospreys plans to move into a redeveloped stadium at St Helen’s in Swansea for the 2026-27 season and the Scarlets having recently unveiled new investors.

Dragons said this week elite professional rugby must continue in Gwent, while Cardiff are currently owned by the WRU having gone into administration in April.

It is possible the WRU will face legal action from regions that could essentially be put out of business, with WRU chairman Richard Collier-Keywood saying “two or three areas of potential legal challenge” exist.

The WRU has also proposed the creation of a national campus at a site yet to be decided, which would be the home of the men’s and women’s professional teams, as well as Wales’ national sides and the union’s academy.

Players were briefed on the WRU’s plan on Tuesday and Dave Reddin, the new director of rugby and elite performance, is confident suggestions of possible player strike action will not materialise.

Reddin said: “The national campus would be a radical departure and doing something different, a defensive moat for Welsh rugby and creating a competitive advantage.

“We’ve got to look outside the box if we want to try and do things differently.

“Be brave enough to to lead sometimes and do things that no one else is doing. Do things that people think are a bit nutty, too different or too uncomfortable.”