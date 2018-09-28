Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday share the spoils at Hillsborough

Birkir Bjarnason header earns Aston Villa a point at Bristol City
Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich scores his side’s equaliser during the Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Superb goals from Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich meant Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds shared the spoils at Hillsborough.

The 1-1 result allowed Leeds to edge a point ahead of Middlesbrough at the top of the Championship table while Wednesday remain unbeaten at home in the league this season.

Reach struck spectacularly for the home side with a left-footed long-range strike that went in off the far left post just before half-time.

But visitors Leeds hit back in the 54th minute as Klich curled in an elegant shot from outside the penalty area.

A first-half header from midfielder Birkir Bjarnason earned Aston Villa a share of the points from a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took a 16th-minute lead when Andreas Weimann’s mazy dribble was halted on the edge of the Villa box and the ball broke to Josh Brownhill, who sent a low right-footed shot into the net from 20 yards, with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland looking at fault.

But Villa hit back in first-half stoppage-time when Callum O’Dowda was penalised for a needless foul and his Republic of Ireland team-mate Conor Hourihane’s driven free-kick from the left was nodded powerfully home by Bjarnason from the centre of the box.

A draw was a fair result to a game which saw both teams exert periods of pressure, but home fans appeared happier at the final whistle.

