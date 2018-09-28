Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

West Ham (17) v Manchester United (7), 12.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Marko Arnautovic returns for West Ham after a knee injury forced him to sit out the draw with Chelsea, but Javier Hernandez misses out against his former club due to illness. Carlos Sanchez suffered a knee injury against Macclesfield in midweek and joins Jack Wilshere, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid in the treatment room.

Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero are the only absentees for the visitors, with Paul Pogba due to be among the starters. Argentina defender Rojo has yet to play this season after returning from the World Cup injured and compatriot Romero serves a one-match ban for his sending-off against Derby in the Carabao Cup. United manager Jose Mourinho confirmed Pogba would start, while forward Marcus Rashford returns from a domestic ban.

Last season: West Ham 0 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 4 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L W D; Man Utd L L W W D

Top scorers: Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 3; Paul Pogba & Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 4

Match odds: H 16-5 D 13-5 A 88-100

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal (6) v Watford (4)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has recovered from a leg injury to return for Arsenal. The Greece defender limped out of last week’s win over Everton, but should be back in Unai Emery’s side after missing the Carabao Cup tie with Brentford. Sead Kolasinac was on the bench in midweek after a knee injury, but Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg), Carl Jenkinson (ankle) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are out.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has been passed fit despite playing with broken toes against Fulham. However, Daryl Janmaat, Stefano Okaka, Sebastian Prodl, Miguel Britos, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu are ruled out.

Last season: Arsenal 3 Watford 0, Watford 2 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W W W W; Watford W W W L D

Top scorers: Danny Welbeck & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 4; Andre Gray & Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 3

Match odds: H 47-100 D 4-1 A 5-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Everton (12) v Fulham (15)

Yerry Mina’s wait to make his Everton debut continues after the defender suffered a stamp to the foot in training. It is hoped the summer signing, who has been recovering from an injury to his other foot, will be back in training next week. Séamus Coleman (foot) and Andre Gomes (hamstring) also remain unavailable, but Phil Jagielka could make his return to action after a knee injury.

Alfie Mawson faces a late fitness test. The defender is struggling with a back problem and could yet be replaced by the fit-again Tim Ream, who returned to Fulham’s first team in Tuesday’s 3-1 Carabao Cup victory at Millwall. Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano are expected to miss out again with ankle injuries.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton W D D L L; Fulham L W D L D

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin & Richarlison (Everton) 3; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 5

Match odds: H 78-100 D 3-1 A 16-5

Referee: Roger East

Huddersfield (20) v Tottenham (5) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Huddersfield manager David Wagner will choose from an unchanged squad. The German has no new injury problems, but midfielders Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi (both knee) remain sidelined. Alex Pritchard is pushing for a recall against his former club, while fellow midfielder Jonathan Hogg and striker Steve Mounie could return.

Tottenham must do without midfielder Christian Eriksen because of an abdominal problem. Defender Serge Aurier will be assessed after picking up a thigh injury during the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Watford. Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (thigh) and Michel Vorm (knee) both continue their rehabilitation.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Huddersfield 0, Huddersfield 0 Tottenham 4

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L D D L L; Tottenham W W L L W

Top scorers: Mathias Jorgensen, Philip Billing & Jon Stankovic (Huddersfield) 1; Erik Lamela, Harry Kane & Lucas Moura (Tottenham) 3

Match odds: H 13-2 D 7-2 A 4-9

Referee: Craig Pawson

Manchester City (2) v Brighton (13)

Manchester City will again be without Benjamin Mendy and Kevin De Bruyne. No date has yet been set for Mendy’s probable return from a foot injury, so Fabian Delph will continue to deputise. De Bruyne has been sidelined for close to two months by a knee problem, but is set to return to training in the next few days. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) remains on the long-term injury list.

Brighton pair Dale Stephens and Pascal Gross will miss the trip. Stephens suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham, while fellow midfielder Gross has an ankle problem. Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo is closer to his first appearance of the season after playing 45 minutes of an under-23 game on Monday.

Last season: Man City 3 Brighton 1, Brighton 0 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W D W W W; Brighton W L D D L

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 6; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 4

Match odds: H 1-12 D 10-1 A 28-1

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle (18) v Leicester (9)

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is out after damaging a thigh muscle during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace. The on-loan West Brom man will sit out as medics assess the extent of the injury, with Joselu likely to take his place. Magpies boss Rafael Benitez otherwise has no fresh injury concerns, with only long-term absentee Florian Lejeune (knee ligaments) missing.

Leicester will be without Demarai Gray, with the winger set for up to six weeks out with an ankle injury. Gray was carried off on a stretcher during the Carabao Cup win against Wolves and joins midfielder Matty James (Achilles) on the sidelines. Kasper Schmeichel and Harry Maguire were rested at Molineux and will return to the starting line-up, while captain Wes Morgan is available again in the Premier League after a ban.

Last season: Leicester 1 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 2 Leicester 3

Last five league matches: Newcastle D L L L D; Leicester W W L L W

Top scorers: Joselu (Newcastle) 2; James Maddison (Leicester) 3

Match odds: H 8-5 D 9-4 A 9-5

Referee: Simon Hooper

Wolves (10) v Southampton (14)

Wolves are likely to revert back to the same side who have started their previous six league games. It would mean record buy Adama Traore would again have to settle for a place on the bench. Ivan Cavaleiro and Leander Dendoncker have yet to feature in the league, but both played in the Carabao Cup in midweek and are available.

Southampton will welcome back on-loan Danny Ings, who was not eligible for last week’s match at Liverpool under the terms of his season-long switch. Fellow forward Shane Long is a major doubt because of a toe problem, but both Manolo Gabbiadini (hamstring) and Moi Elyounoussi should be available after returning to training.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves L D W W D; Southampton L L W D L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 2; Danny Ings (Southampton) 3

Match odds: H 5-6 D 5-2 A 7-2

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Chelsea (3) v Liverpool (1), 5.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen should be fit after shaking off a stomach bug. Antonio Rudiger (groin), Pedro (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (shin) must still prove their fitness, but are all back in training.

Virgil van Dijk is a major injury doubt for Liverpool. The defender aggravated a rib problem in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Southampton last week and has not trained with the first team since, so Dejan Lovren could start. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum have recovered from a knock and illness respectively.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W W W D; Liverpool W W W W W

Top scorers: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 6; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 4

Match odds: H 9-5 D 5-2 A 29-20

Referee: Andre Marriner

SUNDAY



Cardiff (19) v Burnley (16), 4pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Lee Peltier starts a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Cardiff defender is facing two to three months out after dislocating a shoulder against Manchester City, but will not require an operation as the injury will heal naturally. Aron Gunnarsson (knee) remains out, but Sol Bamba is expected to return in defence, with Bruno Ecuele Manga moving to right back in Peltier’s absence.

Steven Defour could feature for Burnley after playing for the first time since January in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Burton. Ben Gibson (hernia) is still ruled out, while Robbie Brady (knee) is making good progress and expected to return to action within the next fortnight.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff D D L L L; Burnley L L L L W

Top scorers: Victor Camarasa, Danny Ward, Sol Bamba & Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff) 1; Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3

Match odds: H 31-20 D 2-1 A 21-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

MONDAY

Bournemouth (8) v Crystal Palace (11), 8pm - Live Sky Sports Main Event

Bournemouth will check on defender Diego Rico (hamstring) and midfielder Dan Gosling (calf). Left back Charlie Daniels is closing in on a return from his knee problem, but midfielder Kyle Taylor (calf) remains unavailable.

Christian Benteke remains Crystal Palace’s only significant absentee. The striker remains sidelined with a knee injury, so Jordan Ayew is expected to continue to deputise. Scott Dann and Connor Wickham continue their recoveries from long-term knee injuries, while Jairo Riedewald misses out with a knock.

Last season: Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W D L W L; Crystal Palace L L L W D

Top scorers: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) 4; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3

Match odds: H 5-4 D 5-2 A 21-10

Referee: Mike Dean