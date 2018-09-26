Jon Walters out for six months with ruptured Achilles

Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters will miss next month’s Nations League clashes with Denmark and Wales as he faces up to six months on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old, who is on loan at Ipswich from Premier League Burnley, suffered a partially-ruptured Achilles tendon after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw with Bolton.

A statement released on Ipswich’s official website said: “Town have been dealt a blow with the news that Jon Walters has been ruled out for six months with an Achilles injury.

“The Republic of Ireland international limped off minutes after going on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Bolton.

“The striker, on loan from Burnley until January, had a scan at the weekend and then saw a specialist in London today, with the news that he has a partial rupture of his Achilles.

“No surgery is needed, but he is expected to be out of action for six months.”

The news will come as a blow to Ireland boss Martin O’Neill, who has spent much of the last two years trying to plug the sizeable gap left in the striking department by Robbie Keane’s retirement from international football.

Walters, who had a spell at Portman Road earlier in his career, said: “I’m obviously gutted with the news. That’s football, though. That’s life, I suppose, as well and while I’m really disappointed, there are a lot of people worse off than me.

“I’ll work hard and get back to fitness as soon as I can. I’ve enjoyed being back here and I want to wish the club all the best for the rest of the season.”

Walters found himself in the headlines earlier this month when a recording of international team-mate Stephen Ward’s version of his training ground bust-up with Republic assistant manager Roy Keane was made public.

He has made 54 senior appearances to date for his country and scored 14 goals in the process, but was unable to play a full part in the Euro 2016 finals because of injury.