Jake Livermore won’t be punished for altercation with fan

West Brom midfielder confronted fan for remark about his baby son who died in 2014

Jacob Steinberg

England midfielder Jake Livermore will not face any Football Association action over his confrontation with a fan during West Brom’s defeat against West Ham on January 2nd. Photo: Simon Galloway/PA Wire

Jake Livermore will not face action from the Football Association after a remark directed towards him in relation to his baby son who died in 2014 prompted him to wade into the crowd at the London Stadium and become involved in an altercation with a West Ham fan.

The West Bromwich Albion midfielder has been told by the FA not to repeat his actions, with safety in mind, and to allow such matters to be dealt with by security personnel.

The governing body is satisfied with how West Ham have dealt with the incident, which occurred on January 2nd. The club swiftly identified and removed a man and intend to ban him if it is established he made the remarks which prompted Livermore to go into the seats behind the dugouts.

West Brom subsequently issued a statement in which they offered their backing to the player. “The club would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room,” it read.

“Jake is an outstanding young individual who has the total support of everyone at the club and he has made it clear he considers this statement to be an end to an unhappy incident. Albion were very appreciative of the swift response by the officials of West Ham in dealing with this matter and are more than happy to leave any further action they deem appropriate in their hands.”

