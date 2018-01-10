Manchester United to subsidise €100 tickets for Sevilla clash

Sevilla fans will now have to pay €100 for return leg at Old Trafford

Patrick Madden

Manchester United fans ahead of last year’s Europa League final win over Ajax. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Manchester United have agreed to subsidise tickets for supporters travelling to Seville for next month’s Champions League last-16 tie.

United were given 2,450 tickets priced at £89 (€100) for the clash with Sevilla, with a further 200 tickets priced at £133 (€150).

This represented the highest ticket price for a game outside of a final or semi-final in the club’s history. It was also significantly higher than the £54 (€60) Liverpool fans were charged to see their side’s group stage 3-3 draw at the same venue last November.

United contacted supporters who had been allocated tickets via a ballot earlier this month to say the club were engaged in discussions with Sevilla in a bid to reduce ticket prices.

However, with the La Liga club refusing to budge, United have now confirmed they will refund supporters £35 ahead of the game - the difference between the price Liverpool and United were charged.

The move is unlikely to please Sevilla supporters, who will now be charged £89 for the return leg at Old Trafford, with United using the extra money generated to subsidise their travelling fans.

United have written to fans to say this move is, “a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters.”

They have also said any extra revenue raised after refunding fans will be donated to the Manchester United Foundation.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Wednesday February 21st, before the second leg in Manchester on March 13th.

