Matthijs de Ligt says Ajax are a match for anyone

‘The next games will be very difficult, but so were these ones. So who knows?’

Ed Aarons

Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax celebrates victory with his team in Turin. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax celebrates victory with his team in Turin. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Matthijs de Ligt believes Ajax’s young team have shown they are a match for anyone after he scored the goal against Juventus that took them to the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 1997.

“Can we can go on to win the competition? Well, we are in the semi-finals now. And we have eliminated two of the favourites in the last two rounds,” he said. “The next games will be very difficult, but so were these ones. So who knows?” We don’t know what we can achieve but we are never satisfied. There’s so much potential in this team, we are all still quite young and you see us grow every game.”

Ajax fell behind to Cristiano Ronaldo’s header in the first half before Donny van de Beek’s equaliser drew the tie level on aggregate, with De Ligt’s winner just reward for superb second-half display.

“We dominated after the break and were well worth our victory,” said Frenkie De Jong. “In fact, we probably should have won by more.”

De Jong will join Barcelona in the summer for €75m and appears likely to be joined by fellow youth team graduate De Ligt. Speaking after his side’s 3-0 win over Manchester United that also took them into the semi-finals, Barça director Guillermo Amor hinted that a deal may have already been struck for the teenager.

“He’s a player of Ajax and we respect the club,” he said. “We don’t talk about players from other teams although I know where he will play next year.”

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.