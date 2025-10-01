Late Monaco penalty pegs back Manchester City after Erling Haaland double

It was all Manchester City’s fault that they did not leave Monaco without all three points. A piece of late mindlessness from Nico González gifted Eric Dier the chance to level and earned a draw for the hosts.

It should have been so much easier for City after Erling Haaland proved their such a thing as a sure bet in Monte Carlo, as his double looked to have secured victory on a subdued night in the principality. Instead Jordan Teze was afforded too much space for the first equaliser and Dier could not turn down the opportunity. There is plenty of time to make up for the dropped points but it was a frustrating match for City who dominated from start to finish but never gave themselves a sufficient cushion that would see themselves over the line.

With Monaco struggling for form and missing a number of key players, the expectation was that City would plunder goals. Amid the dreary atmosphere of the Stade Louis II, the opening quarter of an hour was even, the visitors controlled the possession but Monaco offered a degree of threat on the break.

City, however, are packed with quality players who have the ability to change things in a split second. On this occasion it was Josko Gvardiol’s turn to provide the dynamism, clipping a ball over the Monaco center backs for Haaland to reach, stretching his legs to flick over the onrushing Philipp Köhn with his first touch of the match.

If this was supposed to be the beginning of the procession, Monaco were unwilling to be the willing victim. Folarin Balogun immediately missed a fine chance to equalise when he could not make contact with a header. He was relieved moments later thanks to lazy midfield play for City, who allowed Teze, a defender pushed into central midfield, too much time on the edge of the box. Teze picked his spot in the top corner and executed the shot perfectly to level three minutes after the opener.

City were playing slowly and the speed Balogun offered on the counter was becoming problematic for Pep Guardiola’s defence. Across the pitch, City needed to increase the tempo because their slowness was easy to counteract. Foden was having to drop deeper to get on the ball in an attempt to ignite something in the centre of the pitch and end a ponderous period of play.

When Vanderson left the pitch in tears after becoming the latest Monaco to succumb to injury, City took advantage of the rejig. They were patiently biding their time looking for another opening, although still without the vicious intent required. Tijjani Reijnders went close with a low drive from the edge of the box, Bernardo Silva’s looping header to the back post was unfortunate to not find a team-mate to finish off the move and Foden sent a further warning by crashing a shot off the bar.

Foden looked like the most – and possibly only – creative spark on the pitch.

He started to dribble at the Monaco backline to put them under pressure, hoping they would make a needless lunge. Moments after missing a fine chance to retake the lead, Haaland made amends by leaping to head a Nico O’Reilly cross precisely into the corner. It was a deserved second, giving them a platform to build on.

The performance epitomised Haaland, scoring twice after seven touches to bring up 52 goals in 50 Champions League matches. With Monaco operating in the lowest of blocks, it was imperative that the Norwegian was clinical when the chances arose, aided with his physical attributes. Without his muscle strength, he would have not reached the pass for the opener nor jumped a height Mondo Duplantis would be proud of for the second.

For all the control, City remain vulnerable at the back. Balogun once again missed a superb chance to bring parity when he found himself unmarked at the back post but could not provide the quality Haaland does, to save the Premier League side and soon after Krépin Diatta should have done better after catching O’Reilly daydreaming.

Next Maghnes Akliouche, a player tracked by numerous Premier League teams, to test the City defence. A swift move culminated with him firing across goal but Gianluigi Donnarumma was alert and produced a smart save to his right.

City were at risk of drifting at this stage and Guardiola decided to act by withdrawing Jérémy Doku and Rodri, who had been booked, replacing the duo with Savinho and González.

It felt like a third was required for City to be comfortable in the latter stages but it never came. With the game heading towards a City win, there was late excitement when González needlessly put a high boot into Dier’s face. After much commotion and a review at the screen following the intervention of the video assistant referee, a penalty was awarded to Monaco. Dier stepped up as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Elsewhere, Goncalo Ramos found a late winner to see Paris Saint-Germain past Barcelona. Ferran Torres and Senny Mayulu traded goals in the opening period, leaving it to Ramos to break the deadlock with his 90th-minute shot to beat Wojciech Szczęsny.

At the Emirates, Arsenal took a 2-0 win over Olympiacos, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka the providers for Mikel Arteta’s side, while Newcastle ran out 4-0 winners against Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels, where Anthony Gordon twice converted from the penalty spot. – Guardian