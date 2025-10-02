‘We know exactly what we’re facing’: Shamrock Rovers ready for familiar Sparta challenge

Uefa Conference League: Sparta Prague v Shamrock Rovers, Stadion Letna, Thursday, 8pm Irish time

Stephen Bradley is banking on the adage that being forewarned is forearmed as Shamrock Rovers face a devil they know in their opening league phase game in the Czech capital on Thursday night.

Sparta comfortably beat the Hoops 6-2 on aggregate last year in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The 38-times Czech champions, who currently top their league, then went on to qualify for the inaugural Champions League league phase, losing six of their eight games.

Though they have a new Danish manager in Brian Priske, who is assisted by Kerryman Diarmuid O’Carroll (both of whom began their tenure in June), Bradley expects little difference to the Sparta side they faced just over a year ago.

“Sparta are still very similar in terms of their personnel,” he said.

Shamrock Rovers training at Stadion Letna in Prague on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Their actual system is still the same, but there are definitely different changes in how they’re trying to do things within that system.

“That’s quite normal when a new manager comes in. So they’ve changed little bits in their system, but overall, it’s a very similar personnel and team who we’re playing.

“The pleasing thing is we know exactly what we’re facing in terms of players, also the environment regarding the stadium and everything that goes with that.”

Having all but regained the league title following Friday’s 2-1 win over Bohemians, Bradley praised Rovers’ fans who have travelled in numbers to roar them on at the Letna Stadium.

Stephen Bradley (left) with Johnny Sexton and club chairman Ciaran Medlar. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“We sold out Tallaght last Friday and now we have 900 travelling to an away European game, which is incredible,” he said.

“The fans do thank us for the nights we’ve given them, but we have to thank them for the support they give us, home and away.

“We know it’s not easy, but they always show up in their numbers and it means so much to us as a group. It does count for so much on the night, in terms of being able to see and hear your own fans in the stadium. It definitely gives you that extra couple of per cent you need in those big games.”

Other than injured central defender Lee Grace, Rovers have travelled with a full squad.