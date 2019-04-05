Wayne Hennessey cleared by FA of alleged racial gesture

Crystal Palace goalkeeper said he was putting his hand over his mouth and waving

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been cleared of making a racist gesture during a club meal, the Football Association has announced. Photo: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been cleared of making an alleged racist gesture during a club meal, the Football Association has announced.

Hennessey, 32, denied making the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by his German team-mate Max Meyer as the players celebrated their FA Cup win against Grimsby in January.

The Wales goalkeeper had requested a personal hearing, after which the FA said a breach of the disciplinary rules had been “found not proven” by an independent regulatory commission.

A statement from the FA on Friday morning said: “It was alleged that a gesture he made, which was captured by a photograph and posted on social media, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

“It was further alleged that this constituted an ‘aggravated breach, which is defined in FA Rule E3 (2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.”

The Wales international had denied he was making a such a salute, claiming on Twitter that he was calling out to the person taking the photograph and any resemblance was “absolutely coincidental”.

In a post on January 6, Hennessey said: “I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

“It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

“I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne.”

