Conor McGregor’s stout firm sued by suppliers over alleged €240,000 debts

Former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor’s Dublin drinks company, Forged Stout Production (FSP), is being pursued in two separate High Court cases over failure to pay alleged debts of more than €240,000.

A petition to wind up the company over an alleged debt of about €36,000 was filed on Tuesday on behalf of Enterprise Tondelli, of Parma, Italy.

It follows a separate debt claim seeking judgment for more than €204,000, which was filed last week by Minch Malt, an Irish malt provider based in Athy, Co Kildare, owned by Dutch-headquartered global malting company Boortmalt.

FSP, has registered offices at Millbank Business Park, Lucan, Dublin.

Its directors are listed as Alan Geraghty, Millbank Business Park, Lucan, and Andrew Gelling, Hillcrest Park, Lucan. The entire share capital is legally and beneficially owned by Forged Stout Limited, incorporated in 2022, with registered offices at Millbank Business Park.

Enterprise Tondelli, a supplier of packaging equipment, canning and bottling machinery, claims it is owed about €36,557 for goods and services provided to FSP between February and April 2024.

It issued a formal demand for payment on September 8th last and, when that was not paid within 21 days, issued its petition.

In its separate proceedings, Minch Malt claims about €207,000 is owed to it by FSP whom it alleges has failed, despite repeated demands, to pay sums due and owing within the past six years. It claims it is entitled to judgment for that sum.

Mr McGregor’s press team has been contacted for comment.