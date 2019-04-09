Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater charged with drink-driving

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving after a car crash.

The 29-year-old, who has three England caps, was arrested shortly after 12.30am on Monday, Cheshire Police said.

Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, Nether Alderley, Cheshire, was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 13th.

A police spokesman said the player was arrested “following a one-vehicle incident” in Ashley Road, Mere.

The Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday that Drinkwater crashed his Range Rover after a chav-themed charity party. A source told the paper: “It was a really nasty crash.” A female passenger whom the player met that night was reportedly also in the car at the time. These claims have not been confirmed.

Drinkwater signed for Chelsea from Premier League title winners Leicester City in 2016 for £35million but has, so far, failed to make his mark for the London giants.

He has not featured under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri or played a competitive game for 13 months.