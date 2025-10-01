FAI criticised over closure of Dundalk youth training scheme

Siptu representatives due to meet chair of the Oireachtas sports committee Alan Kelly TD on Wednesday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Siptu has criticised the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) over a decision to close a youth training scheme in Dundalk.

In a statement on Wednesday, the trade union claimed the closure of the scheme – run out of a centre at Oriel Park – will result in the loss of two community development officer roles “and leaves 28 trainees without a programme which was due to commence next week”.

The decision regarding the centre in Dundalk follows the recent closure of two FAI-Education and Training Board (ETB) centres in Cork.

“This move by the FAI is exactly what our members have been warning about,” said Siptu sector organiser Robbie Purfield.

“It is a case of the organisation pulling up the supports for grassroots football,” he added, describing the FAI’s management strategy as “perplexing”.

“This is the third such training centre to be closed in a manner that runs counter to the supposed strategy of the organisation to support grassroots football.”

Purfield claimed the decision does not make economic sense, “as 95 of the cost of this scheme was funded by the local Education and Training Board”.

Siptu organiser Hugh Kennedy said the decision to close the scheme in Dundalk “highlights the lack of meaningful engagement by the FAI with both staff and communities who depend on these programmes”.

Kennedy said the closure “not only impacts workers but also undermines opportunities for young people in Dundalk and across the region”, adding that the decision is “highly disrespectful” to the trainees and FAI staff.

“Our members are also still awaiting the sight of the so-called FAI Transformation Plan, which includes a number of threatened redundancies,” Kennedy added. “This represents a serious breakdown in trust and accountability in what is a mainly Government funded body.”

Siptu representatives are due to meet Labour TD Alan Kelly, chair of the Oireachtas sports committee, to discuss matters relating to the FAI on Wednesday.

In response to a request for comment on the matter, the FAI stated: “Following discussions between the Football Association of Ireland and LMETB (Louth Meath Education Training Board), the FAI-ETB Player Development Programme in Dundalk will cease operating on 31st October 2025.

“A consultation process is already underway with the two FAI staff members impacted by the conclusion of this programme.

“All other FAI-ETB Player Development Programmes will continue as normal.”