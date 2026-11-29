Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes fires home a penalty during the Premier League game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Brighton 0 Newcastle United 1 [Barnes 8 pen]

High-flying Brighton suffered a second successive Premier League defeat as Harvey Barnes’s early penalty earned Newcastle a 1-0 success at the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls were being touted as potential title contenders in the build-up to last weekend’s shock 2-0 loss at Hull.

But they failed to bounce back and slipped to a first home defeat of the campaign after Barnes converted from the spot in the eighth minute following Luka Vuskovic’s foul on Joe Willock.

Vuskovic later limped off injured to add to Brighton’s problems before Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle, 38, came out on top against 33-year-old Hurzeler in the battle of the division’s two youngest managers.

Newcastle’s first win in four league matches – and maiden top-flight victory in Sussex – moved them on to 16 points, six below the Seagulls.

Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 [Maddison 35, 70]

James Maddison’s brace helped Tottenham claim back-to-back Premier League wins with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Thomas Meunier was sent off only 12 minutes into the match after a VAR review of his challenge on Omar Marmoush and Spurs capitalised, going ahead through Maddison’s close-range finish.

The midfielder then scored direct from a corner to double the advantage in the second half, the ball hitting the inside of the far post and going in.

Victory means Tottenham now have five wins from their last six league matches, with defeat ending a three-game unbeaten spell in all competitions for the Black Cats, who remain in the relegation zone.

Fulham 1 [Rodrigo Muniz 28 pen] Bournemouth 2 [Tavernier 21; Kluivert 62]

Bournemouth extended their club-record winning streak to 11 matches as Justin Kluivert’s second-half goal secured a 2-1 triumph over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

This astonishing run from Marco Rose’s side is beginning to feel like it might never end, so confident and accomplished have they looked since they were last denied victory on October 10th. This result moved them to within a point of the Champions League places.

They did not have it all their own way in west London. Fulham were good value for the 1-1 scoreline they took into half-time, Rodrigo Muniz’s penalty restoring parity after Marcus Tavernier had put the Cherries ahead after 21 minutes.

The opener came following a terrible error by Calvin Bassey, a careless moment in possession that cost the hosts, but the ruthlessness with which Bournemouth punished the mistake encapsulated the way they are playing under Rose.

Fulham were arguably culpable again in allowing Alex Scott to cut the ball back for Kluivert to get the winner just after the hour mark.

Kluivert was dismissed for a second yellow card with the game’s final act, but by then the points were won.

Crystal Palace 2 [Strand Larsen 90; Wharton 90+5] Hull City [McBurnie 38; Thomas 48; Slater 80]

Hull made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as they bagged a 3-2 victory against bottom club Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Last week’s match-winner Oli McBurnie set the Tigers on their way in south London, while there were first top-flight goals for Sorba Thomas and Regan Slater as Sergej Jakirovic’s side rose to ninth place.

Palace’s situation is far more bleak, however, as this was their sixth successive league defeat, with Manchester United left relieved they will not be replacing them at the foot of the table going into December.

The Eagles did score two late goals, with Jorgen Strand Larsen’s scoring in the 90th minute before Adam Wharton fired home in the 9th minute.