Hearts 3 [Kaboré 59; Braga 67; McPake 75] Celtic 1 [Durán 57]

It will take a title or even trophy win for Hearts at the expense of Celtic to mean true redemption for events of May. Nonetheless, Gorgie went giddy at this success for men who swaggered in maroon. Celtic, who thumped Hearts 7-1 to rub salt into open wounds from the Scottish Premiership’s 2025-26 finale, were comfortably swatted aside. Hearts took extra satisfaction in claiming victory from a goal behind.

There was, however, a grim element: the Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun appeared to claim racist abuse from a Hearts supporter in Tynecastle’s main stand, shortly after the hour mark. The referee Nick Walsh duly held talks with a Hearts official and the club confirmed a supporter had been arrested and club officials had apologised to their Celtic counterparts.

This has proved a damaging weekend for Celtic. Rangers’ late, late show against Falkirk on Saturday planted the Ibrox side atop the league before this clash in Edinburgh. Rather than respond, Celtic were ultimately outplayed and overrun. Josh McPake’s strike, Hearts’ third, is a goal of the season contender.

The first half of this game was weirdly scrappy. Most notable was a lengthy screen check by Walsh after the video assistant referee questioned a challenge by Jordi Altena on the Celtic midfielder Luke McCowan. Walsh was not sufficiently convinced that Celtic were due a penalty. Amid thud and blunder, that was the only moment of significance.

The second half saw this typically frenetic fixture crack into life. Camilo Durán, Celtic’s star turn, fired the visitors ahead after an up and under totally bamboozled the Hearts defence. Durán’s goal was his 16th of the season.

The moment only served to rile Hearts. Sabah Kerjota’s persistence in chasing Altena’s blocked shot created an opportunity which Landry Kaboré gleefully took. McPake created Hearts’ second for the marauding Braga, with the Celtic defence all at sea. With the game still in the balance, McPake curled a glorious shot beyond the motionless Sam Johnstone to afford Hearts leeway they were never likely to give up.

Duran hit a post as Celtic chased even a point. Their annual general meeting on Tuesday, which was likely to prove a vehicle for disenchanted supporters even before this loss, has suddenly been cranked up several notches. – Guardian