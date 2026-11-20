Christos Tzolis of Arsenal picked himself as captain of his fantasy football team ahead of this ⁠month’s trip to Liverpool. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Measures are now in place to ‌prevent Arsenal players from inadvertently leaking squad news through their own ‌team selection in fantasy football, Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday.

Media reports ​said that the Premier League-winning manager had banned his players from adding themselves or their teammates to fantasy football teams, after ​left winger Christos Tzolis picked himself as captain ahead of this ⁠month’s trip to Liverpool.

Tzolis had been out with a ‌hamstring ‌injury ​since early October, and picking himself in the fantasy team signalled his return ⁠to action before ​Arsenal had disclosed it.

“With Christos, ​with the squad, with my kids as well, they ‌are constantly asking me ​about the lineups as well because they want to ⁠know,” Arteta told reporters ⁠on ​Friday, a day before visiting Newcastle United.

“The confidentiality is something critical because it’s about trust and what you’re trying to do and that should be kept as a huge secret. And we will take measures to make sure that doesn’t ‌happen.”

Asked whether such ⁠measures were already in place, Arteta said yes.

Last month, Chelsea faced a similar problem as ‌reports said fantasy football accounts connected to staff had dropped striker ​Joao Pedro before the club announced ​his absence due to a thigh injury. – Reuters

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