Green shoots: Five Ireland players who impressed in a difficult international window

James Abankwah

A former captain of the under-21s, Abankwah showed a different side to his game in this window, being used as a right wing-back rather than his usual position of centre-back on the right of Udinese’s back three. As a wing-back, he impressed going forward, being involved in two of Ireland’s best moves against Kosovo before showing composure to set up Troy Parrott for the opening goal in the first match against Israel.

Abankwah was lively against Austria, particularly in the first half, causing havoc with Jack Moylan on the right as Ireland went into half-time 2-0 up. In the absence of Séamus Coleman, he offered more at right wing-back in this formation than Jake O’Brien does, and at 22 and playing regularly in Serie A, he should continue to improve.

Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott celebrates with Adam Idah after scoring Ireland's second goal against Austria during Thursday's Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

It was hard for Parrott to enhance his already glowing reputation with Ireland fans, but he did so with four goals in four games, one of them staking a claim as the greatest goal scored at the Aviva Stadium. Parrott’s virtuoso display against Austria – his best performance of the four games – showed once more that he is a big-game player. It comes after his famous goals against Portugal and Hungary last year, while for Real Betis he scored in his Champions League debut and also notched the winner against Real Madrid.

“As long as he was on the pitch, he was probably man of the match, not only because he scored a brilliant goal but also because he was involved in any of the offensive situations that Ireland created,” Austria manager Ralf Rangnick said after watching his team play against Parrott. His mazy dribble and finish for Ireland’s opening goal was a rare moment of an Irish player creating something out of nothing, an ability that is priceless. Parrott has shown a consistency in scoring that Ireland has been missing since Robbie Keane, with 10 goals in his last seven competitive matches.

Jack Moylan

Jack Moylan started against Austria last Thursday following his outstanding contribution in the 3-0 victory against Israel. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The attacking midfielder was a find of the summer window games, impressing against Grenada and Qatar (albeit getting a red card in that friendly). However, given the end-of-season vibe to those matches, as Ireland had not qualified for the World Cup, it was up to Moylan in this window to establish himself. That he did with a brilliant goal and assist in the first game against Israel, which impressed Heimir Hallgrímsson enough to include him in the team to play Austria, even with Finn Azaz back in the side.

Moylan was a constant threat and showed an ability to beat a man in a way that few other members of the squad are capable of doing. He also has pace and an eye for a pass. With an average of 1.5 key passes per game, he was Ireland’s most creative player. For now, it seems like he has moved ahead of Chiedozie Ogbene in the pecking order.

Adam Idah

Adam Idah linked up well with Troy Parrott over the course of Ireland's four most recent matches. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The striker had a mixed time at Celtic, saying after leaving that he felt “hate” and “torture” at the club as he got the brunt of fan abuse when the team underperformed. As his confidence took a hit, it also affected his Ireland form and he did not start any of the six World Cup qualifying group matches or the playoff.

Since moving to Swansea City in the Championship, the Cork man has gradually got his mojo back. His goal in the first match against Israel was classic centre-forward play, beating the offside trap with a clever run and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. He links up well with Parrott, who he first played alongside in youth football.

Conor Coventry

Conor Coventry is an assured presence for Ireland, both on and off the pitch. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Holding the record for most Ireland under-21 appearances, the 26-year-old midfielder took longer to break into the senior international team, making his first competitive start in this window against Israel in a 3-0 win. The Charlton Athletic player looked assured against Austria, offering more on the ball than other options in midfield in the absence of Josh Cullen. Hallgrímsson also said Coventry has had a big impact in keeping the squad calm in difficult situations.

“One change that we’ve done in the last games is before we go on to the pitch, we do a little prayer and a huddle with the players and all the staff, just to cool our heads before we go on to the pitch,” the manager said. “Conor Coventry has taken that part, so he is now called Brother Coventry in the squad.”