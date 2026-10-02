‘This is exquisite’: Was Troy Parrott’s goal against Austria the best Ireland have ever scored?

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Nations League match against Austria. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“He channeled his inner Messi.” “George Best aura.” “Baggio vibes.” “Pato-esque.” “His last name is Parrott, but could it be that his first is Ronaldo?”

There was, then, no consensus at all on the interweb about that Troy Parrott goal (not the penalty, the other one) and of whom it was reminiscent. But on the whole, folk from across the globe, most of them responding to DAZN posting a clip of it, thought it was really rather good.

“Parrott’s tearing it up like a kite caught in a happy hurricane of Austrian flair,” wrote one (no clue either), while there was a lusty tribute in Arabic: “Beautiful and luxurious goal.”

The German commentary for Troy's goal tonight 😂



Brilliant 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1qiLkGex87 — All Things ROI (@AllThingsROI) October 1, 2026

Some others: “This is exquisite”; “If a Brazilian or Frenchman scored this, it would be all over our timelines for years”; “That finish is absolutely FILTHY”; “OMG”; “If he was Brazilian, French or Spanish, he’d be worth over 100m”; “World supplies of nutmeg exhausted in 5 seconds.” And so on.

Many picked out when Parrott looked around for support, noted he had none, so did his own thing. “Dude was like: Am I doing this alone? Ok.” “That’s one of the best ‘fine I’ll do it myself’ runs I’ve ever seen - wow.”

Need it be said there was a sprinkling of naysayers, as there always is at a moment when people are displaying a bit of joy about anything. “Next time, Austrian defenders can bring a red carpet with them.” “Definitely sheer luck but the fact that he tried makes him deserve some accolades.” “Shocking defending, you’d be slating the Irish defence if that happened. Good goal but not even close to great.”

And then there was the person with, perhaps, the least pertinent observation of all: “Why would he play with Betis in long sleeves and with his national team in short sleeves??”

Anyhow, the debate quickly turned to whether this was the greatest Republic of Ireland goal we’ve ever seen. Largely because these things are subjective, there’s no scientific way of reaching an answer, how do you separate great team and individual goals (and any way, why can’t we just enjoy all great goals instead of having to pick “the best”), these discussions are utterly pointless space-fillers. Silly, really.

So, was this the greatest Republic of Ireland goal we’ve ever seen?

Now, as Ken Early pointed out, it’s “hard to speak in terms of all-time when so many old-time goals have been lost like tears in rain,” but what of the ones scored after we were all actually born?

Some of us even went to the trouble of carrying out a survey on this very issue on Friday morning. True, the sample size wasn’t enormous (one), the interviewee not hugely cooperative.

“Liam Brady against Brazil, Ray Houghton against England, Alan McLoughlin in Windsor Park, Robbie Keane against Germany, Jason McAteer against the Dutch, Robbie Brady against Italy, Shane Long against Germany, Nathan Collins against Ukraine, Troy’s third against Hungary, nothing will top them.”

Momentous goals, yes, all of them lovely, most hugely consequential, but as aesthetically pleasing and skilful as Parrott’s solo effort on Thursday evening?

Perhaps only one other left as many jaws on the floor. Ronnie Whelan’s shinner against the Soviet Union in Euro 88? Spare a thought for a man called Dermot who contributed to the debate last night. “I missed Ronnie Whelan v the USSR too as I went to the bloody toilet.” The use of “too” in that sentence is troubling, suggesting that Dermot was also powdering his nose when Parrott scored.

An inconclusive debate, then, we’ll all have our favourites. But, it would seem, not too many can recall a better Republic of Ireland goal. Apart from the lad we surveyed.