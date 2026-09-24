Republic of Ireland overwhelmed by Kosovo in nightmare start to Nations League campaign

Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi celebrates scoring the winning goal against the Republic of Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nations League, Group B3: Kosovo 1 (Muriqi 83) Republic of Ireland 0

Vedat Muriqi, the new Kosovo captain who is scoring for fun in the Turkish Liga, finally got his goal to settle this opening Nations League tie.

Statistically speaking, the Republic of Ireland can grasp at the small mercy of avoiding a heavy, unforgiving loss as Kosovo overwhelmed Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team, controlling all facets of the contest, rattling eight of their 22 shots on target to just three efforts from the visitors.

If it feels like a devastating defeat, it probably is one.

The worst fears in the middle of a suffocating and unprecedented international window came to pass. Ireland lacked energy and were devoid of the usual defensive solidity without Nathan Collins and Séamus Coleman.

A heavy few days are to follow as they travel to Hungary to face an Israel side on Sunday that were stung by a 3-1 loss in Austria.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson with Finn Azaz and Conor Coventry after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Given everything that has been going on I hope the players are switched on,” said Hallgrímsson before kick-off. “I feel like they are very focused and serious.”

Any focus or seriousness had evaporated after 10 minutes as Kosovo threatened to completely overrun Ireland. Somehow, it was 0-0 approaching the final exchanges.

Just over a year ago, Ireland stank out the Republican Stadium in Yerevan, losing 2-1 to Armenia, a result that heaped an avalanche of criticism on the Hallgrímsson’s tactics and selections.

The lowest of the low was flipped into a brief period of ecstasy when Troy Parrott returned from injury to tear through Portugal and Hungary.

This night was more like Yerevan than Budapest.

There are plenty of examples of the modern back four being filled by four centre-halves, with Dara O’Shea starting on the right for Ipswich Town this season, but five big men behind two defensive midfielders was Ireland’s calling card.

The approach failed. The system is presumably designed to launch counter attacks for Finn Azaz, or Chiedozie Ogbene to find pockets of space behind Parrott. All good in theory, but Azaz was poor in possession while Ogbene was anonymous.

Ogbene made way after an hour for Jack Moylan, who brought some much needed energy to the Irish attack.

Ireland's Troy Parrott and Chiedozie Ogbene react to a missed shot during the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Neither Liam Scales nor James Abankwah are known for their accurate crossing at Celtic or Udinese. Still, two early deliveries from the makeshift wingbacks kept the home team honest.

Kosovo had Parrott marked for some early treatment. From kick-off, Veldin Hodza and Leon Avdullahu bumped the Real Betis striker as he attempted to lead the press. It took 20 minutes before Belgian referee Lawrence Visser spotted the umpteenth foul by Ilir Krasniqi on Parrott.

By then, Juventus playmaker Edon Zhegrova was repeatedly exposing Ireland’s right flank, where Jake O’Brien and Abankwah were struggling.

It almost resulted in Vedat Muriqi’s 33rd and 34th international goals. The Kosovo captain’s snap shot cleared Caoimhín Kelleher’s crossbar moments before Ogbene missed the target from Abankwah’s clever cut back.

Ireland were blessed to be level at the turn. Jayson Molumby gave O’Brien an earful after the midfielder had to clear another Muriqi effort off the goal line.

Baton Zabergja, the right-footed left wing, continually cut inside and picked out a blue shirt in the Irish box. Two heroic interventions by O’Shea denied Hodza before a one-handed save from Kelleher had Muriqi screaming in frustration.

Dion Gallapeni repeatedly went at Abankwah but the storm appeared to have been weathered when Molumby walked out of defence and fed Azaz, only for Lumbardh Dellova to pick off a sluggish through ball for Parrott.

Neither team could have been satisfied with the opening 45 minutes. But Kosovo must have been licking their lips for the second-half.

Vedat Muriqi scores for Kosovo. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Meanwhile, in Linz, a goal from Romano Schmid had Austria leading Israel in group’s other game.

Israel equalised only for Sayed Abu Farhi to be sent off after receiving a second yellow card for celebrating his goal by using the corner flag as a pool cue.

Back in Pristina, Molumby and Abankwah picked up yellow cards as Kosovo turned the screw. Hallgrímsson reacted by replacing Parrott, who showed his frustration by booting a stray football, along with Abankwah, as Adam Idah and Conor Coventry attempted to lift the malaise.

Stalemate seemed like Ireland’s only chance of escaping with a point, but Kosovo dug deep to finally blast through an increasingly brittle resistance. Ermal Krasniqi’s shot appeared to cross the goal line with seven minutes remaining. It did not matter as Muriqi finished the rebound.

The end game was Yerevan revisited as the local crowd swayed and swooned as shot after shot skimmed around Kelleher’s goal. The second goal never landed, not that it mattered; Kosovo travel to Austria full of confidence and the surging belief Ireland felt not so long ago.

There is no silver lining, but at least Owen Elding’s promising international career began in the final seconds of a tough night ahead of a nightmarish week in the history of Irish football.

KOSOVO: Muric; Dellova, I Krasniqi, Hajdari, Gallapeni; Vojvoda, Hodza (Osmani 87), Zhegrova (E Krasniqi 73), Avdullahu, Zabergja (Rashica 73); Muriqi (Asllani 87).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Kelleher; Abankwah (Coventry 80), O’Brien, Egan (Elding 88), O’Shea, Scales (Manning 83); Molumby, Knight; Ogbene (Moylan 61), Parrott (Idah 80), Azaz.

Referee: L Visser (Belgium).