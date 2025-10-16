Shamrock Rovers hope it will be third time lucky as they aim to seal title at St Pat’s

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley knows his side also have tough European games and FAI Cup final to come. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Taking on St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night presents a third window of opportunity for Shamrock Rovers to clinch the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

A 94th-minute winner for Derry City against Sligo Rovers deprived The Hoops of sealing the title just minutes before their FAI Cup semi-final versus Kerry was due to kick off on October 5th.

Missing key players through injury and international duty, Stephen Bradley’s side then lost 1-0 at home to outgoing champions Shelbourne last Friday to delay a fifth championship in six years, and a record extending 22nd in total, a little further.

Even with a vastly superior goal difference, a point is still needed mathematically to secure matters, with head coach Bradley eager to redirect attention afterwards to their upcoming Conference League games and, not least, an FAI Cup final date with Cork City.

Rovers may not even need to acquire that elusive point themselves, second-placed Derry failing to win away at Waterford would suffice.

“We couldn’t do it tonight, so we’ll try and do it next week,” was Bradley’s reaction to last week’s Shelbourne defeat.

“As soon as possible would be good with what is coming. We know we are just there. Just to mathematically kill it and then we can focus on what is in front of us, [Friday night] gives us an opportunity to do that.”

Getting the title over the line is paramount before a hectic period over the next few weeks.

After Friday night Rovers are back in European action against Slovenian side NK Celje in Tallaght, Dublin, on Thursday with games against Derry, Galway United and Sligo Rovers to finish their league campaign.

They then travel to Athens, Greece, to play AEK on November 6th before meeting Cork in the FAI Cup final three days later.

“The last two weeks is pretty crazy with the amount of games we have,” said Bradley, who reiterated that stretching to clinch a title is always the longest bit.

“You are just there and you are reaching and reaching. When you’re in the season it’s week-to-week, nice and calm. But because you know you are there it feels like it’s longer than normal.”

Bradley welcomes linchpin defender and captain Roberto Lopes back from achieving a wonderful personal career distinction of qualifying for the World Cup with Cape Verde following last Monday’s 3-0 win over Eswatini.

Fellow defender Lee Grace is also back from injury while wingback Josh Honohan needs to prove his fitness.

St Patrick’s sit sixth in the table, so it’s an important night too for them as they chase European qualification. They also obviously would not be keen to see the opposition’s title celebrations on their patch.

“There is that, of course,” St Patrick’s manager Stephen Kenny said.

“But from our point of view, we’ve enough motivation ourselves.

“We need the points. We need a win and we have to do everything we can to try and get the win for ourselves.

“The complexion looks different after a win and we have to try and do everything in our power to try and make that happen.”

Fixtures (7.45pm)

Premier Division

Drogheda United v Cork City

Galway United v Bohemians

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers

Waterford v Derry City

First Division

Athlone Town v Longford Town

Bray Wanderers v Kerry

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Finn Harps v UCD

Wexford v Treaty United