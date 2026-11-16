Gianni Infantino faces challenge from Uefa-backed Philippe Diallo for Fifa top seat

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has ‘seriously damaged the image and the unity of football’, said his rival for the Fifa presidency Philippe Diallo. Photograph: Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

The French Football Federation president, Philippe Diallo, has been confirmed as Uefa’s surprise late choice to run for the Fifa presidency. The search for a Uefa-backed candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino was taken to the wire, with Wednesday the deadline for those planning to contest the Fifa election in March.

“At a meeting held today and chaired by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, the national associations represented on the Uefa executive committee and the Fifa council invited Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), to stand as a candidate in the Fifa presidential election in March 2027 and unanimously pledged their full support,” a statement said.

Diallo emerged as the favourite after plans to enlist a decorated former player or manager did not reach fruition. Uefa said the 63-year-old had accepted the invitation and that his candidacy was due to be ratified by the FFF on Tuesday.

Diallo strongly criticised Infantino in September, saying : “His initiatives during and after the World Cup have seriously damaged the image and the unity of football. As a result, we believe that trust has been broken.”

It is unclear whether the move to back Diallo will spell the end of the campaign begun by Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japanese Football Association, to challenge Infantino. Tashima, a Fifa council member, has influential backers within Uefa but its hierarchy appears to feel Diallo has a greater chance of wooing voters in other areas of the world.

Diallo is expected to win the backing of the vast majority of Uefa’s member associations and there are hopes he could pick up votes from francophone members of the Confederation of African Football, which has been steadfast in its support for Infantino.

There are concerns that having multiple challengers to Infantino will strengthen his position and play into the hands of a campaign that will present the incumbent as the unity candidate after months of infighting.

Concacaf, the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation, has been reluctant to endorse an alternative candidate, despite opposing Infantino, with some federations arguing that a boycott of the election would send the strongest message regarding the need for governance reform.

Diallo getting Uefa’s backing represents a marked departure from its original approach, in which it sought to coalesce behind a more high-profile figure who had made their name on the pitch or in the dugout. There had been late hope that Arsène Wenger, Fifa’s chief of global development, would put himself forward, but it would have required a big change of heart from him. Former players such as Mikaël Silvestre and, belatedly, Didier Drogba are understood to have expressed interest that never came to anything.

Diallo is a career administrator who has worked in French football since 1992, chairing the clubs’ lobby group Union des Clubs Professionnels de Football (UCPF) for almost 30 years before joining the FFF in 2021. He was elected president two years later in what was regarded in France as a shock victory, having initially stepped up in an interim capacity. Diallo joined Uefa’s executive committee in the same year.

Germany’s head coach, Jürgen Klopp, has said he would welcome a new president. “The general consensus is that a change might make sense. But what would interest me even more in this context, from a football perspective, is that we never thought things could get any worse after Sepp Blatter, and yet someone actually managed to make it worse.

“Right now, we’re thinking that if Mr Infantino were to leave, it would be cool if the next person could just do a better job. Because I believe it should be possible to do better.”