The Irish Coast Guard was one of the agencies that took part in a rescue operation in which six crew members were taken by helicopter from a vessel that ran aground off Wexford. Photograph: iStock

Six crew members aboard a cargo vessel that ran aground off the coast of Co Wexford in the early hours of Tuesday morning have been rescued.

The 88-metre vessel ran aground off the coast of Roney Point shortly after 2am, resulting in a multi-agency response.

All six crew members were recovered from the vessel by helicopter and taken to Weston Airport in Dublin. No injuries were reported.

Agencies involved in the response included the Irish Coast Guard, the Courtown Coast Guard unit and RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboats from Rosslare, Courtown and Arklow.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it was continuing to monitor the vessel and was in contact with the owners.

“Further updates will be issued as soon as verified information becomes available,” it said.