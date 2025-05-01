Tottenham move closer to Europa League final after win over Bodo/Glimt

Europa League semi-final first leg: Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Johnson 1, Maddison 34, Solanke 61) Bodo Glimt 1 (Saltnes 83)

Tottenham took a big step towards a place in the Europa League final after a dazzling first-half display earned them a 3-1 win at home to Bodo/Glimt in their last four first leg tie.

Brennan Johnson struck after only 38 seconds to appease an expectant home crowd before James Maddison fired a second for Ange Postecoglou’s men in the 34th minute.

A third followed through Dominic Solanke from the penalty spot after 61 minutes as Spurs put their poor Premier League form to one side to produce another stirring display in Europe.

Yves Bissouma, only included due to the surprise injury absence of Lucas Bergvall, held off Ole Didrik Blomberg by the Bodo penalty area and teed up Pedro Porro, who picked out Richarlison and his cushioned header was nodded in by Johnson at the back post.

The decibel levels inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium went through the roof and chants of Bilbao were almost followed by a second goal, but Maddison volleyed over under pressure after Cristian Romero’s exquisite ball over the top.

Micky van de Ven was next to send an effort over for Spurs from another Maddison corner before the electric pace of the game started to calm.

Bodo had penalty appeals waved away just before the half an hour mark after Isak Dybvik Maatta went down softly with Rodrigo Bentancur and Destiny Udogie in proximity.

Udogie fired off target moments later as Postecoglou’s team upped the intensity again and it resulted in a second goal in the 34th-minute.

After van de Ven helped out Bentancur deep inside Tottenham’s half, Porro carried the ball forward and produced a sensational pass over the top for Maddison, who controlled and steered his effort into the bottom corner beyond Nikita Haikin.

More songs about Bilbao occurred and Bentancur was denied a third when his fizzing half-volley was pushed over before Blomberg fired over for the visitors.

Postecoglou made a change at the break with Mathys Tel introduced for Richarlison before Johnson won Spurs another dangerous free kick.

Romero failed to get on the end of Maddison’s initial free kick but was first to the second ball and went down after being caught by Fredrik Sjovold.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez initially ignored Tottenham remonstrations, but was told by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor and duly pointed to the spot.

Maddison held on to the ball before it was passed to Solanke, who sent Haikin the wrong way to make it 3-0 after 61 minutes.

That was Maddison’s last telling contribution as he limped off in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel before Spurs supporters’ chanted against much-maligned chairman Daniel Levy for the first time.

Solanke was next to be forced off but only after Romero was fortunate to receive only a yellow card for an off-the-ball shove on Jostein Gundersen.

Given Bodo’s ominous home form, Postecoglou urged Tottenham to keep playing and Udogie had a shot saved before Dejan Kulusevski and Tel had efforts deflected wide.

Spurs were then hit with a sucker-punch as Bodo captain Saltnes reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute when he worked a yard of space and had a shot deflected off Bentancur, but Tottenham earned a 3-1 victory to move a step closer to the final.