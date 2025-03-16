Irish Player Tracker: Nathan Collins getting back to his best at Brentford

Brentford's Nathan Collins won man of the match for his performance in his side's impressive win over Champions League-chasing Bournemouth at the weekend. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

As another round of club football wraps up, our Irish players continue to make an impact before heading off for international duty or a well-earned break. It was a mixed weekend of action, with some standout moments across the leagues.

It was devastation for Caoimhín Kelleher in the Carabao Cup Final with Liverpool defeated 2-1 by Newcastle United. Kelleher’s first appearance since February 9th, despite the result, will help him regain some rhythm in advance of the first Nations League playoff against Bulgaria on Thursday.

On the Blue side of Merseyside, it was jubilation for Everton and Jake O’Brien with the newly turned right back scoring an injury-time equaliser against West Ham, continuing his marvellous run of form for the Toffees since the arrival of David Moyes. Séamus Coleman was an unused sub for Everton whilst Evan Ferguson played a disappointing minute in what has been a disaster loan move so far.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Nathan Collins was man of the match for Brentford in their impressive 2-1 victory away to Bournemouth. Captain Dara O’Shea provided an assist, but Ipswich Town’s winless streak stretched to six games as they fell 4-2 to Nottingham Forest. Jack Taylor played nine minutes for The Tractor Boys.

Matt Doherty and Wolves came out on top against Ryan Manning’s Southampton in a match that all but confirmed the Saints' relegation. Both players completed the full 90 minutes. Fresh off an Ireland recall on Thursday, Will Smallbone missed the fixture after picking up a groin injury in training midweek which leaves him as a big injury doubt for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men.

Jake O'Brien of Everton scores his team's first goal against West Ham United during drawn game at Goodison Park on Saturday. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

In the Championship, the weekend of football was kicked off by a night of Irish dominance at Ashton Gate on Friday night. Mark Sykes scored an absolute cracker for Bristol City while Jason Knight won man of the match with Max O’Leary making some crucial saves for the hosts who defeated Norwich City 2-1. Shane Duffy played the full 90 for the away side while Sinclair Armstrong completed 30 minutes for The Robins.

It was a frustrating weekend for James Abankwah and Rocco Vata, as Watford were defeated by Tyler Goodrham’s Oxford United. Abankwah was sent off for two bookable offences.

Marcus Harness maintained his excellent form, netting twice for Derby County in a 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle, leaving the Rams just one point from safety. Harness has now picked up three goals in his last two games and will hope to get himself back in contention for an Ireland recall if he can continue this form.

Another attacker who impressed at the weekend was Ireland under-21 international, Aidomo Emakhu. The former Shamrock Rovers man was a huge threat for Millwall in their 1-0 win over Stoke City, showcasing his lightning pace and some mazy dribbling.

Outside of England it was a quiet weekend for our Irish lads. Adam Idah played the second half for Celtic in their 3-2 defeat to rivals Rangers while Liam Scales missed out on the fixture due to an injury to his cheekbone.

Gavin Bazunu will head into the international break full of confidence after keeping his first clean sheet as a Standard Liege player in their 0-0 draw with Royal Antwerp. And despite AZ Alkmaar picking up an impressive point away to league leaders Ajax, Troy Parrott had a frustrating evening only touching the ball 18 times in 68 minutes.

In France, John Joe Patrick Finn played 20 minutes in Stade Reims' 0-0 draw away to Brest with 17-year-old Ike Orazi also on the bench for Reims.

Player of the Week – Nathan Collins (Brentford)

🇮🇪🌟| Nathan Collins (Brentford, 23)

vs Premier League Centre-backs, per 90



🥇Aerial duels – 1st

🥇Aerial duels won – 1st

🥇Interceptions (PAdj) – 1st

🥇Shots blocked – 1st

🥈Aerial duels won % – 2nd

🥉Interceptions – 3rd

🥉Possessions won - lost – 3rd pic.twitter.com/Znt5wCV5H7 — w/scout (@widescouting) March 15, 2025

Collins is starting to re-establish himself as one of the top young centre halves in the Premier League. The Leixlip native won man of the match for Brentford in an impressive win over Champions League-chasing Bournemouth. Collins recorded an 85 per cent pass completion rate while contributing 11 clearances, two blocks, and one tackle. A natural leader at the back for Brentford and a player who is again attracting attention from bigger clubs.

Goal of the Week – Killian Phillips (St Mirren)

Killian Phillips’s goal for St Mirren today!🤯



What a season he’s having in Scotland!🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/wfLMT914h9 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) March 15, 2025

Former Drogheda United man Killian Phillips is having a wonderful time in Scotland. Phillips scored a brilliant goal against Celtic in his last match but took it to another level this weekend against Motherwell. The midfielder controlled the ball on his chest before executing a stunning scissor kick into the corner, leaving everyone in attendance in awe. A player who is now full of confidence and will certainly be catching Hallgrimsson’s attention with this form.

By the Numbers: 7

From a 99th-minute equaliser in the FA Cup to saving penalties in multiple shoot-outs, Josh Keeley is having a marvellous season at Leyton Orient. The Spurs loanee had another stunning performance for the O’s on Saturday, giving Collins competition for our player of the week award. Keeley made seven saves, six of which came from inside the box and according to many Blackpool fans put on one the best goalkeeping performances they’ve seen at Bloomfield Road.