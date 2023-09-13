Rocco Vata brace sets Ireland under-21s on their way against San Marino

Ireland’s Rocco Vata has a shot on goal against San Marino in the European Under-21s qualifier at Turner's Cross in Cork last night. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

UEFA European Under-21 Qualifiers Group A: Republic of Ireland 3 (Vata 8, 45+2, Armstrong 65) San Marino 0

Two goals from Celtic hotshot Rocco Vata saw the Republic of Ireland under-21s maintain their perfect start to European qualifying against San Marino.

Ireland struggled to find their rhythm for long spells, but Vata’s first-half strikes helped to settle any nerves, before Sinclair Armstrong added a third.

Vata, whose dad Rudi also played for the Glasgow giants and captained Albania, was the standout player on his under-21 debut. He created plenty of other chances for his teammates as he switched between either wing.

Jim Crawford rotated his squad by giving first competitive starts to five players, in front of a crowd of 3,826 at Turner’s Cross that included senior Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

Among the new faces were senior debutant Armstrong, wingers Vata and Tony Springett, and defenders James Abankwah and James Furlong.

The Irish defence was never troubled against a side who haven’t scored a goal in six years. Vata’s Celtic teammate Bosun Lawal showed an impressive range of passing from centre-back, while hometown hero Matt Healy controlled the game in midfield.

San Marino’s Nicola D’Addario and Ireland’s Edward McJannet tussle for possession. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Ireland probed early, with Armstrong and Vata forcing Pietro Amici into a double save. When that pair came forward again a minute later, there was no denying them.

From a Healy through ball, Armstrong turned his marker with ease and squared for Vata, who met it perfectly to find the roof of the net.

Armstrong looked sure to score sooner than later. But time and again he was denied by goalkeeper Amici, the offside flag, or his own erratic finishing.

Ireland began to become frustrated by their own lack of killer touch and sloppy passing against the five-man San Marino backline.

But they found the breakthrough right on the stroke of half-time, after Healy’s long-range effort was punched over by Amici for Ireland’s fourth corner.

Sinclair Armstrong of Ireland wins a header against San Marino in the European Under-21s qualifier at Turner's Cross in Cork last night. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

With time all but up, Vata was on high alert, taking the corner quickly, exchanging a one-two with Healy and bursting into the box. His shot crept inside Amici’s near post.

The goal no doubt lightened Crawford’s mood heading into the dressing-room, but Ireland continued to lack fluidity after the half-time pep talk.

Pulled and dragged by the San Marino defence, Armstrong’s kit was still hanging off him like a tail when he made his breakthrough.

Giacomo Matteoni sliced Andrew Moran’s cross over his keeper and towards the net, and Armstrong was alert to follow in and apply the final touch off his chest from a yard out.

With six points on the board, they travel to Latvia next month, where Italy were held to a shock 0-0 draw on Friday.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: J Keeley; S Curtis, J Abankwah, B Lawal, J Furlong; M Healy (E McJannet 78), B Adeeko (K Phillips 69); R Vata (Z Gilsenan 68), A Moran, T Springett (A Emakhu 69); S Armstrong (C Carty 79).

SAN MARINO: P Amici; S Giocondi (M Guidi 70), A Giambalvo (N D’Addario 71), M Sancisi, G Matteoni, A Contadini; A Toccaceli, S Zannoni (A Dolcini 83), N Sensoli (N Sancisi 59); T Famiglietti, S Santi (M Pasolini 83).

Referee: AP Chiaramonti (Andorra).