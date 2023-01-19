Manchester City come from two goals down to power past Tottenham

Manchester City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Tottenham have not really done first halves over the past few months. In 14 previous games in all competitions, they had scored only once before the interval. But what was this? Antonio Conte’s team were 2-0 up when the half-time whistle sounded. The Etihad Stadium was in a state of uproar, Manchester City’s players departing to jeers, Pep Guardiola looking as if he might combust.

City had needed a response to their derby defeat at Manchester United, and to a sequence of two wins in five Premier League matches that had allowed Arsenal to lengthen their stride at the top of the table. Now they really needed a response. Spurs’s goals had been scored at the end of the first half by Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal. They could smell a repeat of their stunning victory here last season; a tonic after a dispiriting run.

Guardiola would get his response. In a frenetic period, it was Riyad Mahrez who decided that enough was enough. It was time for somebody in sky blue to impose themselves and that somebody was him.

The in-form winger was at the heart of City’s first two goals, converted by Julián Álvarez and, yes, Erling Haaland, of course, whose three-game mini-drought had been a pre-match thing. And then it was Mahrez who moved the game beyond Spurs, beating the red-faced Hugo Lloris at his near post and later dinking another one over him after an error from the substitute Clément Lenglet. There were simply too many of those from Spurs during a traumatic second half.

- Guardian